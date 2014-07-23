Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- After going 5-for-5 on Monday with a home run and four singles, Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond went 2-for-3 with a double and a run Tuesday in Washington’s 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The five-hit game matched his career high, and he extended his streak to seven consecutive hits with a single and double on his first two at-bats Tuesday. He was hit by a pitch and struck out on his final two plate appearances.

He hit safely in his ninth consecutive game, going 15-for-36 (.417) in that stretch with five doubles, two homers, nine RBIs and six runs.

In his past 16 games, Desmond has raised his average from .232 to .257 by going 24-for-63 (.381) with seven doubles, three homers and 16 RBIs.

”I don’t think there’s really any conscious adjustments (that he made),“ Nationals manager Matt Williams said. ”I know that when he’s going well, you see the singles in that four hole (second base). You see balls to right-center field. And then, of course, he hits balls over the fence, too.

“But when he’s really seeing it well and when he’s swinging well, he hits a lot of singles and a lot of balls in the gap. And the home runs come.”

In 17 career games at Coors Field, Desmond is hitting .448 (30-for-67) with eight doubles, one triple, three homers and 14 RBIs.

“He’s certainly had success in this park,” Williams said. “That’s comforting for him. He’s been able to get pitches to hit and not foul them off (to) where he’s getting a lot of base hits as well as hitting the balls over the fence.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-43

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 7-7, 3.55 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 10-6, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Anthony Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs. It was his 11th game with three or more hits this season, a figure that leads the Nationals and is tied for fourth in the National League.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman left the game in the fifth inning with a right hamstring strain, and he will undergo an MRI exam Wednesday morning. He was injured running hard to first base and beating 2B DJ LeMahieu’s throw to avoid a double play.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann made his first start since July 11, when a right biceps strain forced him out after 3 1/3 innings at Philadelphia. Zimmermann, who threw 76 pitches Tuesday, 53 strikes, allowed four runs on eight hits -- six for extra bases -- in five innings. It was the fifth time this season he didn’t issue a walk. Zimmermann gave up two homers in a game for the first time this season. In 118 innings this season, Zimmermann has yielded nine homers.

--LF Bryce Harper went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run. It was his third two-walk game of the season and the 17th of his career. Harper had a career-high three walks on May 4, 2012, against Philadelphia.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guy is just coming back from the DL and getting his swing back, and you hate to see that. So we’ll cross our fingers it’s nothing major.” -- 1B Adam LaRoche, on 3B Ryan Zimmerman, who left Tuesday’s game due to a right hamstring strain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) left the July 22 game. He will undergo an MRI exam July 23.

--OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 5, and moved his rehab to Class A Potomac on July 6. He transferred his rehab assignment to Syracuse on July 19.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Ryan Zimmerman

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Kevin Frandsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston