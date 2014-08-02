Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- This has been a rough week for the bullpen of the Washington Nationals. For most of the season, Washington had the best bullpen ERA in the National League, but there have been some rough outings of late.

On Monday, the Nationals blew a 6-0 lead and Rafael Soriano was charged with a blown save in a 7-6 loss at Miami. Two days later, the Nationals held on to win, 4-3, even though Drew Storen allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth to the Marlins.

Then on Thursday, after starter Gio Gonzalez was knocked out in the fourth inning, the Washington bullpen allowed five runs in a 10-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lefty reliever Jerry Blevins gave up two runs in one inning as his ERA rose to 5.45. Righty Craig Stammen, a former teammates of Blevins at the University of Dayton, allowed three runs in two innings.

So is the Washington bullpen worn down?

“I don’t think they’re worn down,” said manager Matt Williams. “I don’t think their innings are excessive or anything like that. It’s just one of those ruts. So you can get out of those ruts quickly too. As quickly as you can get in them, you can get out, too. You just keep going.”

The Nationals began an eight-game homestand Thursday after losing two of three in Miami.

“Everybody come to Miami and threw every pitch good, but they hit it well. That happens in baseball,” said Wilson Ramos, the Washington catcher.

On Friday, the Nationals sent rookie reliever Aaron Barrett to Triple-A Syracuse. In the 2-1 loss to the Phillies, reliever Tyler Clippard and Rafael Soriano each pitched a scoreless inning to help turn a recent bad tide.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-10, 4.15 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 6-5, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister made the start on Friday against the Phillies. He entered the game with five wins in a row and four in his last four starts. “You always feel good with Doug on the mound,” said manager Matt Williams. Fister was hit with the loss even though he allowed just two runs in the first seven innings, one coming on a solo homer in the sixth by former Washington outfielder Marlon Byrd. It was the 21st homer of the year for Byrd. “I think he pitched really well, with the exception of the homer,” said manager Matt Williams. “Marlon hit a ball the other way out of the ballpark. I mean, it’s late in the game like that, certainly up in his pitch count, he’s not going to get beat to his pull side, certainly, and good job of hitting.” Fister is in his first season with Washington after coming to the Nationals in a trade from the Detroit Tigers. “I‘m attacking the zone. I didn’t quite make a pitch to Byrd and I got a little wild and it was the second inning, whatever it was, I got a little wild and they executed. I’ve got to be better than that, and that’s what it comes down to,” he said.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start against the Phillies on Saturday night. Five of his 49 career wins have come against the Phillies. He has made 21 starts this year and averaged just under six innings per start.

--RHP Aaron Barrett was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after INF Asdrubal Cabrera was put on the 25-man roster, one day after he was traded to Washington from Cleveland. Barrett is 3-0 with an ERA of 3.21 in 40 games as a rookie this year for the Nationals. “Aaron has thrown a lot,” said manager Matt Williams. “We wanted to give him a little bit of a rest. It has been a grind on him.” Williams said the Nationals want Barrett back for the stretch drive.

--2B Asdrubal Cabrera was in the starting lineup for the Nationals, one day after he was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians. He started at second and batted seventh on Friday. Is it tough to get traded? “It’s a little hard, you now. That’s the business. Now I‘m here, I‘m happy to be here,” he said. “To have a team like the Nationals, in first place, and they want you to play with them so that made me feel good.” He has played shortstop with the Indians the past few years but started at second on Friday for the Nationals. “That was a position I played when I came up with Cleveland,” he said. “I played second for two years there. I‘m pretty comfortable there.” Cabrera lined into a double play in his first at bat with Washington and lined out in his second at bat and then lined out to left in the seventh. He did make a nice play on a grounder to retire Jimmy Rollins in the third.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That is the way it goes sometimes. You have to keep hitting them.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams said of the lineouts after a loss to Philadelphia on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He won’t return before mid-August.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

