Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals center fielder Denard Span was the topic of conversation early in the year among fans and the media, as his on-base average was below the league standard for leadoff men last year.

The Nationals did not have a lot of other options for a leadoff hitter, but for now they certainly don’t need one. Span reached base on a hit or walk in 29 games in a row and his average was up to .294 after Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Phillies.

His on-base average in a 28-game stretch was .453 and the streak is the longest active streak in the majors.

Span had an RBI single in the third off Cole Hamels to drive in the first run of Sunday’s game.

“It sets the table for the guys in the middle,” Washington manager Matt Williams said over the weekend. “Certainly it helps if he has the ability to steal base and get in scoring position. It just puts pressure on the other club.”

Said Washington infielder Anthony Rendon: ”“He’s amazing. That’s a lead-off guy for you. That’s an ideal lead-off guy.”

Span leads the team with 29 doubles and has 23 steals going into Monday’s home game with the Baltimore Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 5-3, 3.70 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 11-6, 2.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Sunday against the Phillies in the series finale. In his last start Wednesday he threw well at Miami but was tagged with the loss. On Sunday, he gave up no runs and three hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk against the Phillies and got the win. “He had real good fastball command,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Strasburg. “But he mixes his breaking pitches and change up real well. It is hard to go up there and expect you are going to get a fastball.” Tyler Clippard pitched the eighth for Washington and closer Rafael Soriano threw the ninth in a non-save situation as the Nationals shut out the Phillies for the second game in a row as Strasburg got his first win since July 1. “I just want to go out there and make good pitches,” Strasburg said. Catcher Jose Lobaton “called a good game and worked really hard for me. It was a good team win.” Said Lobaton: “He threw strikes. He was using both sides of the plate (with his curve). It was better and better.”

--CF Denard Span reached base with a hit or walk in 29 straight games. His hit in the third inning gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the third against Cole Hamels and he was 2-for-3 and is now hitting .294.

--LF Scott Hairston got the start in left field in place of Bryce Harper. Hairston entered the game with a lifetime average of .390 with five homers in 41 at-bats against Cole Hamels. He was 1-for-3 before Harper took over in left in the eighth.

--RHP Tanner Roark will get the start Monday against the Orioles at home. He has a decision in his last 14 starts with a mark of 9-5 in that span.

--LF Bryce Harper got the day off as Scott Hairston got the start in left against Cole Hamels. Harper entered the game for defense in the top of the eighth and then fanned in the last of the eighth. He is hitting .259 but has just three homers in 174 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just want to go out there and make good pitches. (C Jose) Lobaton called a good game and worked really hard for me. It was a good team win.” -- Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg after a 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He won’t return before mid-August.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Blake Treinen

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate McLouth

OF Scott Hairston