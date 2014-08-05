Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The offensive numbers of Steven Souza Jr. with Triple-A Syracuse were too good for the Washington Nationals to ignore.

After outfielder Nate McLouth went on the disabled list Monday, the Nationals called up Souza for his second stint in the major leagues. His first tenure came earlier this year when he had one hit in eight at-bats for International League.

The outfielder, who also takes groundballs at first base in batting practice, was leading the International League in batting average (.354) and slugging percentage (.601). He also has 18 homers, 70 RBIs and 24 steals in 31 tries.

“He will be in the lineup from time to time. He adds a lot to our club,” manager Matt Williams said.

Souza was not used Monday in the Nationals’ 7-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Nationals also promoted Michael A. Taylor, who was the center fielder for Double-A Harrisburg, to Triple-A Syracuse. Taylor played in the Futures Game and in the Eastern League All-Star Game. Taylor, 23, hit .313 with 22 homers and 34 steals for Harrisburg.

“He can cover extreme ground out there (in center),” Williams said of Taylor, who made several nice plays in the outfield during spring training with the Nationals.

In his Triple-A debut Monday, Taylor went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a stolen base.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 6-8, 3.60 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 6-7, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nate McLouth was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a right shoulder inflammation. “Over the last few days he has been really sore,” said manager Matt Williams, who added McLouth dived for a ball during the recent road trip in Miami. Williams said McLouth, in his first year with Washington, will get an anti-inflammation shot. “He will be fine,” Williams said. The former Baltimore outfielder is hitting .179 in 139 at bats.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. was called up from Triple-A Syracuse, where he led the International League in hitting. He had a .354 average with a .435 on-base percentage. a .601 slugging percentage, 18 homers and 70 RBIs in 91 games. Souza made his big league debut earlier this year with the Nationals and had one hit in eight at-bats. He was called up when OF Nate McLouth went on the disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will start Tuesday at home against the New York Mets. In two starts against the Mets this year, he is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA. For his career, he is 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 10 starts against New York.

--RHP Tanner Roark (11-7) started at home Monday against the Baltimore Orioles and was tagged with the loss after he won his previous four starts. He gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. “He is having a great year. You can see why,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

--RHP Craig Stammen allowed six hits and two runs in one inning in the Nationals’ 7-3 loss to the Orioles. “I‘m giving up a lot of hits; 11 in the last two games. They have all been singles,” Stammen said. “I‘m a sinkerball pitcher, and sometimes they hit them where (there aren’t fielders).”

--RF Jayson Werth was selected the National League Player of the Month for July. Last month, he hit .337 with six homers and 24 RBIs. Werth went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Monday.

--1B Adam LaRoche entered Monday with a .161 batting average in his past 10 games. “The bat is dragging,” manager Matt Williams said. “He has been working with (hitting coach Rick Schu) on his angle.” LaRoche went 1-for-4 Monday, leaving his average at .266.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They are good. They have hit us well this year, to say the least.” -- RHP Craig Stammen, on the Baltimore Orioles, who recorded a 7-3 win over the Nationals on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He won’t return before mid-August.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Blake Treinen

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Scott Hairston