Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals moved to bolster their recently scuffling bullpen Tuesday, claiming veteran left-handed reliever Matt Thornton off waivers from the New York Yankees.

The 37-year-old Thornton was 0-3 with 12 holds and a 2.55 ERA in 46 appearances with the Yankees. In 24 2/3 innings pitched, Thornton walked six and struck out 20.

Washington manager Matt Williams said Thornton will aid the Nationals bullpen beyond just facing left-handers.

“He’s also got a whole bunch of holds in his career, which means that he’s pitching an inning late in games. He’s got experience doing that. He’s got playoff experience. He’s having one of his best years,” Williams said. “He can do both roles. He can face righties as well and he’s done that a little bit this year.”

The Nationals bullpen remains among the league leaders with a 2.92 ERA, but has stumbled of late. Over the last six games prior to Tuesday, the bullpen had allowed 18 runs in 21 2-3 innings (7.48 ERA).

Thornton was en route Tuesday, and when he’s activated the Nationals will likely make a move involving a pitcher as Williams said he’s not inclined to carry an extra reliever.

Williams said the move shouldn’t affect the role of lefty reliever Jerry Blevins, who allowed two earned runs in two straight appearances last week before bouncing back with a pair of solid outings in recent days.

“I don’t think it’ll change. Jerry’s last two times out have been really good. Strikes to both corners. Getting outs,” Williams said. “So, it gives us another option left handed certainly, with the ability to go a full inning and experience doing so.”

In 11 big league seasons with the Mariners, White Sox, Red Sox and Yankees, Thornton is 32-45 with 182 holds, 23 saves and a 3.49 ERA. Left-handed batters are hitting .233 against Thornton in his career.

He worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the White Sox in the 2008 American League Division Series against Tampa Bay in his only post-season series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: New York Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese 5-7, 3.24 ERA) at Washington Nationals (RHP Doug Fister (10-3, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (hamstring) is expected to be out six weeks with a Grade 3 hamstring strain, according to general manager Mike Rizzo. Manager Matt Williams said Zimmerman, injured July 22nd, did some walking on the water treadmill as part of his first course of strengthening exercises. He’ll next work on a treadmill that enables him to reduce the amount of weight he puts on the hamstring. “But he’s been in the water and he’s moving, doing things, but it’s a long progression,” Williams said.

--C Wilson Ramos was placed on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Players are given up to three days of paternity leave. Ramos and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter, Tuesday, but manager Matt Williams was unsure when his starting catcher would return. “The baseball player in you wants to be on the field and playing, but it’s very important for your family for you to be there too,” Williams said. “So we all understand that.” Ramos is batting .290 with three home runs and 25 RBIs in 49 games this season.

--C Sandy Leon was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, replacing C Wilson Ramos, who was placed on the paternity list. It’s Leon’s third stint with the Nationals this season. He’s 10-for-59 (.169) with a homer and three RBIs. The switch-hitting catcher is batting .212 (25-for-118) in 34 games with Syracuse with eight doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Doug Fister (10-3, 2.68) saw his streak of five straight wins end despite an impressive effort last time out. He allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings of a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia. He’s allowed three earned runs or less in 13 of his 15 starts. Has made one start against the Mets, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing a run on eight hits in a 6-1 win last August.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (6-8, 4.01) took the loss Monday night against New York. He went six innings and allowed four runs on six hits, striking out six and walking two. “The positive was go get past four innings,” said Gonzalez, who left in the third inning of his last start and is winless since July 5th. “To see myself in the seventh inning with like eighty-something pitches is definitely an improvement.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think with the way the seasons gone, given everything that’s happened, all the injuries, guys being banged up, I think we’re in a pretty good spot.” -- Nationals OF Jayson Werth after a 6-1 loss to the Mets on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to miss at least six weeks.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (elbow soreness) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5. He has not pitched since June 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos (paternity list)

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Scott Hairston