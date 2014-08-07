Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals hope the postseason experience of their new left-handed reliever rubs off on some of the current players.

Matt Thornton was acquired off waivers from the New York Yankees on Tuesday and was activated Wednesday for the game against the New York Mets.

Thornton came on for starter Doug Fister in the eighth inning and gave up an RBI single to Daniel Murphy but then retired David Wright to get out of the inning as his new team won 6-1.

Thornton has spent 11 years in the major leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

“We will use him in all aspects of the game now that we have three lefties in the bullpen,” manager Matt Williams said. “We will use him in multiple situations. He comes right after guys. He has playoff experience. He is a veteran guy.”

He has 411 strikeouts since 2008 -- the most by any left-handed reliever.

His new bullpen mate, Tyler Clippard, is a former Yankee who leads all relievers in strikeouts, 501, since he began throwing out of the bullpen on June 25, 2009.

Thornton was 0-3 with 12 holds and an ERA of 2.55 in 46 games for the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 6-5, 2.77 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 7-5, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Danny Espinosa made his first start since Asdrubal Cabrera was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on July 31. “Danny has been very good against left-handed pitchers lately,” manager Matt Williams said. “I just feel comfortable right now,” said Espinosa, a switch hitter who hit his third homer from the right side against Mets starter Jonathon Niese in the sixth. “I prepare as if I am going to play. I know my role. I go about my routine” before the game.

--RHP Doug Fister was at his effective and fast-paced best vs. the Mets. He gave up one unearned run and six hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks, while throwing 101 pitches in 7 1/3 innings. 1B Adam LaRoche hit a three-run homer in the first. “It is certainly nice to get that,” Fister said. “Our guys played good defense. I think they played great defense.” What is it like to play behind Fister? “It’s fun. The game moves fast. I enjoy it,” 2B Danny Espinosa said.

--OF Bryce Harper was 1-for-3 on Wednesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Tuesday. Harper sat out 57 games earlier this season after surgery on his left thumb and has just three home runs and 14 RBIs in 52 games while hitting .250. Manager Matt Williams bristled at the idea of sending Harper down to the minors. “Generally, if you have young players, that’s what you do,” Williams said. “But this guy is a special young player. ... It’s not fair to the kid, it’s not fair to the rest of the guys in that clubhouse to even think about sending Bryce Harper to the minor leagues. ... It won’t happen.”

--LHP Matt Thornton, acquired off waivers from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, was activated in time for Wednesday’s game. He relieved Doug Fister in the eighth inning and allowed an RBI single by Daniel Murphy but then got out of the inning to keep the lead at 6-1.

--RHP Blake Treinen was sent to Triple-A Syracuse as the Nationals activated veteran LHP Matt Thornton. The rookie has been used both as a starter and reliever this year.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start the series finale Thursday afternoon against the Mets. In his last three starts he is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA. He has not allowed a homer at home in his last nine starts, over 55 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not fair to the kid, it’s not fair to the rest of the guys in that clubhouse to even think about sending Bryce Harper to the minor leagues. ... It won’t happen.” -- Manager Matt Williams.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to miss at least six weeks.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos (paternity list)

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Scott Hairston