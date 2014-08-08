Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- How do the Washington Nationals view right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg?

Manager Matt Williams made a point last weekend to note that the Nationals sent Strasburg to the mound on Opening Day in New York against the Mets and had him also throw the first game after the All-Star break.

Strasburg will also try and get the Nationals off on the right foot when they open a series at Atlanta on Friday against the Braves.

The Nationals are 4 1/2 games ahead of the Braves after Thursday’s 5-3 win in 13 innings over the Mets in Washington. Atlanta was off Thursday after it lost for the eighth time in a row on Wednesday as the Braves ended a road trip in Seattle.

“We will play some good ball and see what happens,” said Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, who started Thursday against the Mets.

Washington is 3-6 this season against the Braves, with a 3-3 mark at home. The Nationals were swept in three games at Atlanta in April.

Strasburg entered play Thursday as the National League leader in strikeouts with 177 in 151 1/3 innings.

The right-hander out of San Diego State has fared well in the month of August in his career. He is 6-2 with an ERA of 2.91 in 14 starts in his career that month.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 10-9, 4.12 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-11, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start on Thursday in a day game with the Mets. He gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings and did not figure in the decision. The Nationals won it with a two-run homer in the 13th by Bryce Harper. “Anytime you hit a walkoff homer ... it helps,” Zimmermann said.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Friday in Atlanta. He threw eight scoreless innings in his last start, at home against the Phillies. He is 6-2 with an ERA of 2.91 in 14 career starts in the month of August.

--1B Adam LaRoche, who hit two homers Wednesday, was one of five Washington players with at least two hits Thursday. He is now hitting .275 after a recent slump.

--SS Ian Desmond had a two-run homer in the second and an RBI single in the fourth. He leads the Nationals with 18 homers this season.

--LF Bryce Harper hit the second walk-off homer of his career with a two-run shot to beat the Mets 5-3. ”I got extension on the ball. I was trying to let my barrel work and get the bat on the ball,“ Harper said. ”Hopefully we can keep winning ballgames. Hopefully we can keep it rolling down in Atlanta.“ Washington won its first extra-inning game at home this year after five losses.”

--C Wilson Ramos came off the temporarily inactive list (paternity leave) before Thursday’s game. He did not see action as Jose Lobaton got the start back of the dish. Ramos is hitting .295 in 190 at-bats.

--C Sandy Leon was sent to Triple-A Syracuse when Wilson Ramos was activated off the paternity list prior to the Thursday game. He is hitting .169 in 59 at bats this year for the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was great. That was pretty awesome. The first time was pretty unbelievable also” last season. -- Nationals LF Bryce Harper, who hit the second walk-off homer of his career with a two-run shot to beat the Mets 5-3 on Thursday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Scott Hairston