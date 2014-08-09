Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Washington Nationals are hopeful that left fielder Bryce Harper has broken out of his hitting slump.

Harper hit a game-winning two-run homer in the 13th inning Thursday against the New York Mets. It was his fourth homer and a positive sign that he’s turning things around. Harper was 3-for-9 in the final two games against New York after going 3-for-24 in his previous seven games.

“Other guys have been getting the at-bats to pick up the slack,” Harper said. “Everybody talks about numbers, but if you’re not winning that doesn’t matter. We’re trying to put our organization first and not worry about ourselves.”

Harper is hitting .253 with seven doubles, four homers and 16 RBIs. Since the All-Star Game he’s got a .372 on-base percentage (11 walks and 18 hits).

“You come out and see what you need to do and adjust to what they’re doing, stay within yourself and have fun,” Harper said.

Harper missed 57 games after injuring his left thumb on April 25 against San Diego. He had surgery on April 29. That was his second surgery. He missed 31 games with a left knee injury in 2013 that required surgery.

“I had two surgeries in nine months,” Harper said. “I want to help us win and being back in the lineup helps me get back in rhythm.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 11-7, 2.94 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 9-6, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark (11-7, 2.94) had his four-game winning streak snapped by the Orioles in his last start. Roark allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings. He beat the Braves on June 22, allowing one earned run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Roark’s ERA is a full point higher away from Nationals Park; it’s 2.40 at home and 3.49 at home.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (8-10) continued to suffer against the Braves. Strasburg gave up seven runs in five innings on Friday and allowed four home runs in a game for the first time. He has allowed 22 earned runs in 28 1/3 innings in seven starts at Turner Field. Strasburg did strike out nine batters and leads the league with 186.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. left Friday’s game early after slamming his left shoulder into the right-field wall while trying to catch Freddie Freeman’s home run ball. Souza hit the wall while running at full speed and fell to the field. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

--CF Denard Span extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the fourth inning. Span has reached base in 34 straight games, second longest in club history, and 10 behind the club record of 44 set by Ryan Zimmerman in 2009.

--3B Anthony Rendon hit his 15th homer, a three-run shot, on Friday. That leaves him tied with 1B Adam LaRoche for second-most on the team. The run was his 80th, tying him for the major league lead.

--RF Jayson Werth did not play in Friday’s series opener with Atlanta. Werth had a sprained right ankle and sore right shoulder and was given the day off by manager Matt Williams who described his outfielder as “beat up.” Werth’s status will be assessed on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got down early but fought back hard. It was just not quite enough at the end. An ordinary team would fold down that many runs that early in the game. Our guys fought.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams after a loss to Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Scott Hairston