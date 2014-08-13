Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Washington Nationals will know Wednesday whether or not manager Matt Williams was correct in not being worried about right fielder Jayson Werth’s aching right shoulder -- or if he was unnecessarily optimistic.

Werth was unavailable to the Nationals on Tuesday, when he underwent an MRI exam while Washington beat the New York Mets, 7-1, at Citi Field. Williams said the Nationals would learn the results of the test Wednesday.

“I don’t expect anything serious,” Williams said after the game. “It’s nice to get a picture and get an idea.”

The Nationals thought Werth was back to close to 100 percent Sunday, when he went 0-for-1 with three walks in a 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. But Williams said Tuesday afternoon that Werth -- who sat out Friday’s series opener against Atlanta and appeared as a pinch hitter Saturday -- irritated the AC joint in his right shoulder while diving Sunday.

”It’s painful, but eventually it goes away,“ Williams said Tuesday afternoon. ”The question is what can we do to ensure that? I don’t think it’s a DL-type situation. I think his improvement was good from day one of Atlanta to day three of Atlanta.

“Problem is there’s a lot of things that can happen to irritate that joint on the baseball field.”

Werth is hitting .279 with 12 homers and 63 RBIs in 112 games. His replacement on Tuesday, Michael Taylor, went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in his big league debut.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 7-5, 3.06 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 11-9, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will look to win for just the third time in the last two months Wednesday night when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Zimmermann faced the Mets in his most recent start last Thursday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five over 6 1/3 innings in the Nationals’ 5-3 victory at Nationals Park. Zimmermann is 2-3 in his last 10 starts dating back to June 13 despite posting a 2.92 ERA in that span. He has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of those 10 starts. He is 5-5 with a 3.35 ERA in 18 career starts against the Mets, whom he has opposed more than any other team.

--RF Jayson Werth (sore right shoulder) underwent an MRI exam Tuesday night and did not play in the Nationals’ 7-1 win over the Mets. Werth also missed last Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves and was a pinch hitter Saturday before returning to the starting lineup Sunday, when he aggravated the injury while diving. Manager Matt Williams said he doesn’t believe Werth is seriously hurt and that the Nationals will know the results of the MRI on Wednesday.

--OF Michael Taylor had a major league debut to remember Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the Nationals’ 7-1 win over the Mets. Taylor singled in his first career at-bat in the first and homered to the opposite field in his third at-bat in the sixth inning. He is the first Nationals player to record a hit in his first career at-bat since INF Zach Walters did it last Sept. 6 and the first Nationals player to homer in his first career game since LHP Tommy Milone achieved the feat -- also against the Mets -- on Sept. 3, 2011. Taylor, whom the Nationals selected in the sixth round of the 2009 draft, was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

--RHP Doug Fister remained on a roll Tuesday, when he threw seven shutout innings to earn the win in the Nationals’ 7-1 victory over the Mets. Fister allowed seven hits but walked none and struck out four in a 107-pitch performance. He is 12-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 17 starts this year, including 3-1 with an 0.64 ERA in his last four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Definitely better than I imagined. I was just trying to get a knock out there and put the ball in play. To have the home run was pretty special for me.” -- RF Michael Taylor, who singled in his first career at-bat and hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday in the Nationals’ 7-1 win over the New York Mets.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jayson Werth (sore right shoulder) did not start for the third time in four games Aug. 12. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 12, and the results should be known Aug. 13.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Scott Hairston