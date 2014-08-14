Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Jayson Werth didn’t look like a player battling a sore right shoulder during the Washington Nationals’ most recent homestand, during which he put together a six-game hitting streak and threw out a pair of runners at home plate.

But playing through the injury -- officially diagnosed as an AC joint sprain -- didn’t solve the issue for Werth, so the right fielder is going to get a few days off. Werth received a cortisone shot Wednesday, one day after an MRI exam on his right shoulder revealed no structural damage.

Manager Matt Williams said Wednesday afternoon -- before Washington edged the New York Mets 3-2 at Citi Field -- that Werth would sit for at least the next couple of games while waiting for the cortisone shot to take effect.

“He feels it a little bit if he takes a funky swing or swings and misses at a breaking ball out of the zone,” Williams said. “Got a little worse over the last week. So this will calm it down and he should be good.”

Werth sat Wednesday for the third time in 12 games this month. He has played in six full games, left early in two others and served as a pinch hitter once.

“The last homestand, we took him out of a couple games early, just to try to get him some rest and make sure that it didn’t bother him,” Williams said, “On the other hand, he threw two guys out from right field and played really well and hit really well.”

With Werth out, usual left fielder Bryce Harper made his second start of the year in right field Wednesday night and went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-53

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 8-10, 3.68 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 4-4, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will look to solve his road woes Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Strasburg is 7-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 13 starts this season at Nationals Park but just 1-8 with a 5.25 ERA in 12 road starts. He fell to 0-6 with a 6.29 ERA in his last seven road starts dating to June 14 last Friday, when he gave up seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings as the Nationals lost to the Atlanta Braves, 7-6. The nine whiffs increased Strasburg’s National League-leading total to 186 in just 156 1/3 innings. Strasburg is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five career starts against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets on Opening Day on March 31, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up four runs over six innings in the Nationals’ 9-7, 10-inning win.

--RF Jayson Werth (AC joint sprain in his right shoulder) received a cortisone shot Wednesday and is expected to miss at least the entire series against the Mets -- which ends Thursday -- as he waits for the shot to take effect. Werth has been hampered recently by a sore shoulder -- he has sat out three of the Nationals’ 12 games this month, exited early in two others and served as a pinch hitter once -- and underwent an MRI exam Tuesday that showed no structural damage. Werth is hitting .279 with 12 homers and 63 RBIs in 112 games.

--CF Denard Span didn’t start Wednesday but appeared as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and went 0-for-1 in the Nationals’ 3-2 win over the Mets. Span’s partial night off came one night after his streak of reaching base safely in 36 straight games came to an end in the Nationals’ 7-1 win over the Mets. Manager Matt Williams said Span could use a day off after such a lengthy streak, which was the second-longest by a Nationals player since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005. Span hit .396 with 10 stolen bases, 25 runs scored and an on-base percentage of .463 during his streak of reaching base. He is hitting .302 overall this season with a .356 on-base percentage.

--2B Asdrubal Cabrera hit his first homer as a member of the Nationals on Wednesday, when his solo homer in the eighth inning provided the Nationals their margin of victory in a 3-2 win over the Mets. Cabrera last homered on July 18, when he was playing for the Cleveland Indians. The Nationals acquired him from the Indians on July 31. The homer was the 10th of the season for Cabrera, who has reached double digits in homers in each of the last four seasons. Overall this season, Cabrera is hitting .249 with 44 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re going to have games like this every once in a while. The fact that we were able to overcome it is key.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, after his team committed three errors and allowed a ninth-inning run in a 3-2 win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jayson Werth (sore right shoulder) did not start for the fourth time in five games Aug. 13. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 12 that revealed no structural damage. He was expected to remain out of the lineup through at least Aug. 14.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Scott Hairston