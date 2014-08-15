Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Even with a six-game lead in the National League East, the Washington Nationals know it’s far too early to begin planning for October baseball at Nationals Park.

But the Nationals also know it’s far better to be in the position they are in now as opposed to the one they were in a year ago at this time.

The Nationals’ 4-1 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field Thursday night improved their record to 66-53 and allowed Washington to lengthen its lead over the Atlanta Braves, who fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4, earlier Thursday.

Last Aug. 14, the Nationals were 59-60 and 14 games behind Atlanta in the NL East race and 8 1/2 games behind Cincinnati in the race for the second wild card.

Washington went 27-16 the rest of the way, the second-best record in the National League, but still finished 10 games behind Atlanta and four games behind Cincinnati, the second wild card.

“We’ve been in (that) spot, when you’re down and being (one of) the teams that are chasing,” said Nationals first baseman Adam LaRoche, whose two-run homer in the first inning Thursday provided Washington all the offense it needed. “It makes things a lot harder knowing that every night is a must-win.”

With that in mind, LaRoche hopes the Nationals make things even harder on the Braves by winning as often as possible.

“We just need to keep pouring it on and try to keep extending that (lead) and keep putting pressure on them,” LaRoche said. “I’d rather not even think about the lead and just plan on trying to win every night.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-53

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-1, 3.62 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 11-7, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will make his third attempt at earning his 12th win when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park. Roark didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Saturday when he gave up one run on six hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings in the Nationals’ 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. It was the 12th time in 26 starts this season Roark has allowed one run or less, including the fifth time in his last six starts. Entering Thursday, Roark ranked ninth in the National League in ERA (2.86) and seventh in batting average against (.233). Roark has never before faced the Pirates.

--RF Jayson Werth (AC joint sprain in his right shoulder) told Nationals manager Matt Williams that he felt “50 percent better” Thursday morning, a day after he received a cortisone shot. Werth, who hasn’t played since Sunday and has missed four games this month, is expected to remain out of the starting lineup Friday, though Williams said Werth could serve as a pinch-hitter. Werth is hitting .279 with 12 homers and 63 RBI in 112 games.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) has yet to begin baseball activities. Manager Matt Williams said Thursday McLouth is undergoing strengthening exercises and that he is “on target” in his rehab, though it appears unlikely he’ll return from the 15-day disabled list when first eligible on Sunday. McLouth is hitting .173 with one homer and seven RBI in 139 at-bats.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg earned a rare road win Thursday, when he allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings as the Nationals beat the Mets, 4-1. Strasburg entered Thursday just 1-8 with a 5.25 ERA in 12 road starts this year but cruised past the Mets, who got just two runners into scoring position. Overall this season, Strasburg is 9-10 with a 3.53 ERA and a National League-high 194 strikeouts in 163 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wouldn’t say pitching on the road is a tough point. I think I’ve had bad games on the road, and I think there’s things that I do that put me in a position where they can take a better swing at it.” -- Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg after a win at New York on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jayson Werth (sore right shoulder) did not start for the fourth time in five games Aug. 13. He received a cortisone shot Aug. 13 and was expected to remain out of the starting lineup through at least Aug. 15. He told manager Matt Williams that he felt “50 percent better” on Aug. 14.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Scott Hairston