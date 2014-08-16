Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- First-year manager Matt Williams got to see a little bit of outfielder Michael A. Taylor in spring training. And he liked what he saw, including a nice back-handed catch near the foul pole in left field after a long run.

But Williams said the biggest surprise for him since Taylor was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday was the power he has at the plate.

“He has the ability to drive the ball the other way,” Williams said of Taylor, who made his Nationals Park debut on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Taylor was drafted as a shortstop by the Nationals and then made the move to the outfield early in his pro career.

He hit 10 homers last year for Class A Advanced Potomac of the Carolina League, but he hit 22 homers in 102 games between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse this season.

Taylor hit his first major league homer on Tuesday in New York against Carlos Torres of the Mets in his first big league start.

“He has more power than I thought he would have,” Williams said.

Taylor was 2-for-10 before going hitless in four at bats Friday as his average went to .143.

With veteran right fielder Jayson Werth bothered by a sore right shoulder, Taylor got the start in right on Friday and hit in the No. 8 hole against the Pirates.

Taylor should not be confused with the Michael Taylor, who played in the majors with the Oakland A’s from 2011-13. That Taylor now plays in Triple-A Charlotte in the Chicago White Sox farm system.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-53

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 4-3, 3.98 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 6-9, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark made the start on Friday against the Pirates. He entered the game with a lifetime ERA of 1.99 in 90 2/3 innings at Nationals Park. He allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and got the win and improved to 12-7 this season. “Overall I felt good. We got the win. Confidence is high in this clubhouse,” Roark said. “I try to put zeroes up on the board. The change up was good.” Roark may not have had his best stuff but he prevailed. “He has a knack of keeping it together. That is what the great ones do,” first baseman Adam LaRoche said. Said Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle: “He throws his fastball a high percentage of the time. He also mixes in more changeup than breaking balls to left-handers and more sliders than a curveball to right-handers.”

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Saturday against the Pirates. He is 2-0 with an ERA of 3.28 in four career starts against the Pirates. Washington is 3-0 when Gonzalez starts against the Pirates and Oakland was 1-0 when he faced Pittsburgh.

--OF Michael Taylor started for the fourth game in a row and also made his first appearance at Nationals Park. He started in right field on Friday in place of Jayson Werth, who has an aching right shoulder. Taylor was 0-for-4 and is hitting .143 after he had two hits, including a homer, in his first game Tuesday.

--1B Adam LaRoche had RBI singles in his first two at bats Friday to help Washington take a 5-0 lead. “We are not changing a thing. There is a lot of ball to play,” he said of a six-game lead over the Atlanta Braves.

--OF Bryce Harper appears to be heating up after he missed 57 games with a thumb sprain earlier this year. He had three homers in the eight games prior to Friday then had a two-run single with the bases loaded in the first to give Washington a 3-0 lead. He had two hits and drove in two runs and is up to .259.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) will get a second opinion from a doctor on his injury, according to manager Matt Williams. “It is not responding as he would like,” Williams said. “It is a concern, of course.” McLouth went on the DL Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 2.

--INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) continues to work his way back from his injury, according to manager Matt Williams, and has been running on a treadmill. “He is progressing. He is doing fine,” Williams said. “At what point he can get out on the field we don’t know that yet.” Zimmerman went on the DL July 23.

--OF Steven Souza, Jr. (right shoulder strain) will make some rehab appearances in the minor leagues at some point, according to manager Matt Williams. “He is going to be fine,” Williams said. Souza went on the DL Aug. 10 after chasing down a homer by the Braves in Atlanta last weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Next time it presents itself he will get the ball again. We have confidence in him.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams on RHP Rafael Soriano after some tense moments in the ninth inning of a win vs. Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jayson Werth (sore right shoulder) did not start Aug. 12-15. He received a cortisone shot Aug. 13. He did some running and hit off a tee Aug. 15.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Scott Hairston