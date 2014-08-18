Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- It has been nearly three weeks since the Nationals traded young prospect Zach Walters to the Cleveland Indians for Asdrubal Cabrera.

And the veteran infielder has lived up to his billing as a strong defender, even if he has made the switch from shortstop to second for the Nationals.

He started at second and batted second on Sunday against Pittsburgh in the finale of a three-game series between the playoff contenders. He was 1-for-5 Sunday and is hitting .260 with the Nationals.

Asdurbal, a two-time All-Star with Cleveland in 2011 and 2012, has made several nice defensive plays in the hole during his time with Washington. In Saturday’s game, he threw a one-bounce relay throw to catcher Wilson Ramos at home.

The throw was certainly one Ramos has handled many times, but this time he could not come up with the hop as a run scored for the Pirates. Cabrera reacted in short right field as if he should have made a better throw.

At the plate, Cabrera reached base in nine games in a row through Friday. He is getting most of the starts against a right-handed pitcher while Danny Espinosa, the starting second baseman for Washington for part of last year, has made a few starts since the switch-hitter bats much better from the right side of the plate.

The Nationals traded for Cabrera when they realized third baseman Ryan Zimmerman could be out until late September. If and when Zimmerman returns, he could move back to third with Anthony Rendon heading to second -- the spot he played most of last year.

They could put Cabrera on the bench but the Nationals would be glad to have someone with his caliber on the postseason roster. Washington is in the midst of a 10-game homestand and starts a series on Monday with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-53

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-3, 3.92 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 8-5, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister made the start in the series finale on Sunday against the Pirates. He entered the game with an ERA of 2.34 in his first 17 starts this season. Fister pitched seven innings and allowed two unearned runs but did not figure in the decision. But as always he praised his teammates and was happy for the 6-5 win in 11 innings. “Today was a tribute to team mentality in general,” said Fister. “Guys are playing well together. It is a crazy game.”

--RHP Rafael Soriano gave up three runs in the ninth for a blown save. He was going for his 30th save of the year. “I know what I need to do. I know I am not doing my job. I will come back tomorrow and see what happens,” Soriano said. “I felt comfortable. It happens sometimes.” His ERA is now at 2.59 after it was below 1.00 early in the year.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will face the Diamondbacks in the first game of a four-game set on Monday in Washington. The native of Wisconsin entered this month with a career ERA of 3.94 in August but so far this month, he is 2-0 with an ERA of 1.37 in three starts. Zimmermann has made 24 starts and has two complete games and one shutout.

--C Wilson Ramos, who had the game-winning hit Saturday, started again on Sunday. He was 1-for-5 and is now hitting .295.

--IB Adam LaRoche, who had a homer on Saturday, was hitless in three at-bats Sunday but drew two walks. He is hitting .273.

--CF Denard Span continues to excel. He had two hits Sunday, both after the seventh inning. He is hitting .303 and the team is 40-21 when he gets on base at least twice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was a tribute to team mentality in general. Guys are playing well together. It is a crazy game.” -- Washington starter Doug Fister, who gave up two unearned runs in seven innings but wound up with a no-decision Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jayson Werth (sore right shoulder) did not start Aug. 12-15 and then again Aug. 17 although he did pinch hit. He received a cortisone shot Aug. 13. He did some running and hit off a tee Aug. 15.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Scott Hairston