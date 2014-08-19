Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- They did it again.

The Washington Nationals rallied to pull out a seventh consecutive victory Monday night, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 in 11 innings.

What makes the winning streak so interesting is the way it is becoming a metaphor for the way this team plays. The Nationals battle to the bitter end, and they won’t give up.

That is one reason that the past three victories came in walk-off fashion. First baseman Adam LaRoche hit a solo homer with two outs in the 11th to win Monday’s contest.

Washington manager Matt Williams said posting walk-off wins in a row is rare, and he loves what it shows about his team.

“Well, I actually was a part of one (similar stretch) with the Diamondbacks as a player -- three walk-off homers in a row, three games,” he said. “They don’t come around very often, that’s for sure. But (the Nationals) just keep fighting, which is a great trait to have.”

LaRoche agreed with Williams. This first walk-off homer of the first baseman’s career came on career at-bat number 5,048, and he liked watching what it did for the team as a whole.

“It builds a lot of character, I know that,” LaRoche said. “This really brings this group together.”

That could be bad news for the rest of the National League East, as the Nationals hold a six-game lead after Monday’s action.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-53

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 7-4, 3.16 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 9-10, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Asdrubal Cabrera stayed in the game after being momentarily stunned when he was accidentally kicked in the face (across the nose and lips) while sliding to break up a double play in the third. Arizona SS Didi Gregorius’ foot nailed Cabrera, but the second baseman was able to continue playing and didn’t even need concussion tests. “I had a headache for the first two innings. After that, it’s gone,” he said.

--1B Adam LaRoche hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning Monday night to give the Nationals a 5-4 victory over the D-backs. LaRoche, a solid clutch hitter throughout his career, never hit a walk-off shot until career at-bat number 5,048 on Monday. “I got every bit of that one,” LaRoche said with a smile. “Nice to get my first (walk-off). Took me long enough. It was a good feeling.”

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann turned in another strong effort in Monday’s game against Arizona. He went seven-plus innings and gave up three runs on four hits in the Nationals’ 5-4 victory. He got a no-decision, leaving after giving up a two-run homer to Arizona SS Didi Gregorius in the eighth that gave the D-backs a 3-2 lead. “I was happy to go back out there for the eighth. I just didn’t make my pitches late in the game,” Zimmermann said.

--C Wilson Ramos came up with a big two-run homer in the seventh inning Monday night. The Nationals were down 1-0 before he lined a 1-2 pitch for a two-run shot to center.

--RF Jayson Werth, slowed recently by shoulder problems, returned to the starting lineup Monday for the first time since Aug. 10. He had one plate appearance in three games since spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder. Werth finished 1-for-4 Monday, and he gave Washington a 4-3 lead with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

--OF Nate McLouth, on the disabled list since early August due to right shoulder inflammation, was scheduled to undergo an arthrogram (an MRI with dye). He remains shut down. Manager Matt Williams said the shoulder was not improving as much as McLouth hoped.

--OF Nate Schierholtz signed a minor league contract with the Nationals on Monday. He has played with the Cubs, Phillies and Giants and is a good pinch hitter (.289 average in 166 at-bats). He will go to Triple-A Syracuse at first and probably help the Nationals at some point in the final six weeks. “He’s got a lot of experience, and he’s a good player,” manager Matt Williams said. “It was a good pick-up for us.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just made good pitches, and they didn’t hit them. I got lucky. Obviously, the cards were stacked against me, and there was only a certain way I was going to get out of it, and ... that’s the way it went.” -- RHP Craig Stammen, who escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the 11th inning Monday. He wound up as the winning pitcher in the Nationals’ 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jayson Werth (sore right shoulder) did not start Aug. 12-17, although he did appear as a sub. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 18.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He remained shut down as of Aug. 18, and he was due to undergo an arthrogram.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Scott Hairston