Washington Nationals - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- When the Washington Nationals signed Nate McLouth prior to this season, they envisioned a fourth outfielder who could provide both power and speed when needed.

But a disappointing season is over for McLouth, who spent the past two years with the Baltimore Orioles.

McClouth has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 2, and he will have surgery on Thursday and will be done for the year, according to manager Matt Williams. “He has a torn labrum,” Williams said Tuesday.

Williams said McLouth hasn’t been the same since he dove for a ball in Miami against the Marlins in late July. “That dive really hurt him. It hasn’t gotten better. That is the time frame when it got a lot worse,” Williams said.

McLouth hit .258 with 12 homers last year for the Orioles. He was an All-Star in 2008 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and he has also played for the Atlanta Braves.

He entered this season with an average of .250 with 56 homers. This year, he is hitting .173 in 139 at-bats.

McLouth should be ready for spring training, according to Williams. “Get it fixed and be ready for next spring,” Williams said.

On Monday, the Nationals signed veteran outfielder Nate Schierholtz to a minor league contract. He had 19 extra-base hits in 99 games earlier this season with the Chicago Cubs.

Right now, whatever general manager Mike Rizzo does seems to be working, as the Nationals won their eighth game in a row on Tuesday with an 8-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks as shortstop Ian Desmond had three hits and four RBIs and Stephen Strasburg allowed just one run in eight innings and lowered his ERA to 3.41.

“They have put together a streak where they have played well,” said Williams.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-53

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 3-8, 4.68 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 12-7, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Tuesday for the Nationals against Arizona. He improved to 10-10 overall and 8-2 at home as he allowed just one run in eight innings in an 8-1 win. “He certainly could have gone out for the ninth, which is great,” said Washington manager Matt Williams of Strasburg. “He stepped up.” Strasburg leads the National League in strikeouts with 198 but had just four against Arizona. “They are going to put the ball in play,” Strasburg said of Arizona. His performance was huge as the Nationals had played two 11-inning games in a row. Arizona manager Kirk Gibson was impressed with Strasburg, who pitched in Phoenix earlier this year. “He threw the ball good obviously, eight strong innings for those guys and went deep into the game, kept us off balance,” Gibson said. “We got the run in the first inning, he settled right down. We had minimal opportunities off him. He started with his fastball early, his change was good tonight, breaking ball, he’s got a good breaking ball -- he’s much more polished than he used to be. Used to be more of a thrower, now he’s got great stuff, electric, and he’s certainly grown to become a really good pitcher as well.”

--RHP Tanner Roark will start on Wednesday against Arizona. He is 4-0 with an ERA of 0.56 in five career games (four starts) against National West foes. Roark, called up to the majors last year, has one of the best ERAs in MLB since he was promoted to Washington in 2013 from Triple-A Syracuse.

--CF Denard Span is hitting .302 and had hit safely in 21 straight home games. “He is hitting the ball back through the middle more,” said manager Matt Williams. He was 1-for-4 with a run Tuesday.

--LF Bryce Harper was thrown out after he singled on Monday as he tried to draw a throw from the right fielder. “It’s a little over aggressive,” said manager Matt Williams. “We talked.” Harper was 1-for-3 Tuesday and is hitting .253.

--RF Jayson Werth made his second start in a row Tuesday after being bothered by right shoulder soreness for the past 10 days. He had three hits and scored twice and is now hitting .284.

--SS Ian Desmond had a big night Tuesday. He stole his 100th career base in the first and ended up with three hits and four RBIs as the team won its eighth in a row. “We are kind of coming together. We have stabled our way. We know there is a lot of work to be done,” he said. “It was good to see Stephen pitch as well as he did. It seemed like he threw all strikes. He put the ball in play; that helps the offense.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He certainly could have gone out for the ninth, which is great. He stepped up.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, of RHP Stephen Strasburg, who allowed just one run in eight innings to save the bullpen Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 2. He remained shut down as of Aug. 18. He will have surgery on Aug. 21 and is done for the year, according to manager Matt Williams. “He has a torn labrum,” Williams said.

--RF Jayson Werth (sore right shoulder) did not start Aug. 12-17, although he did appear as a sub. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 18.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Scott Hairston