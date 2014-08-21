Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- In the next few days and weeks, manager Matt Williams wants to give some of his regulars a day off. That includes shortstop Ian Desmond, first baseman Adam LaRoche, center fielder Denard Span and left fielder Bryce Harper.

“The off days are pretty sparse from here on out,” Williams said.

The Nationals’ next scheduled day off is Aug. 28, but that comes after the team flies from Philadelphia to Seattle the day before. The next day off after that is Sept. 4.

Williams gave Anthony Rendon a day off Wednesday and started Kevin Frandsen at third base.

“He needs a day off, like a lot of guys,” Williams said of Rendon. “He has played a lot of games. He has been on base a lot.”

That turned out to be good fortune for the Nationals, as Rendon came off the bench and drove in the winning run in the ninth for a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Frandsen had two hits in the game and his single in the ninth sent Bryce Harper to third before Harper scored the winning run.

Rendon, in his second major league season, is hitting .278 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs, with 12 steals. He has played mostly third base this year but also has played second when Ryan Zimmerman, now on the disabled list, has played third.

“I think he has been very good,” Williams said of Rendon, a first-round draft pick out of Rice in 2011. “I think he has held up really well. He is stealing bases and hitting doubles. Physically I think he has held up really well.”

Rendon leads the National League with 88 runs and is third in extra-base hits (53) by NL infielders.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-53

STREAK: Won nine

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-9, 4.46 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 6-9, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Anthony Rendon got the night off before he came off the bench to get the winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth in the 3-2 win. “He is a great hitter. He swings the bat well,” said LF Bryce Harper, who scored the winning run as Rendon smashed a ball down the third-base line past 3B Cliff Pennington.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman will most likely take part in Instructional League games in Florida in September since most minor league affiliates will be done by mid-September. “He does not have to play in a lot of rehab games,” general manager Mike Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan in Washington on Wednesday. Manager Matt Williams thinks Zimmerman will return “sometime in September. When, I don’t know.” Zimmerman was in the outfield during batting practice Wednesday and made a few short throws. He has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a right hamstring strain. “No baseball activities as of yet,” Williams said.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will get the start at home Thursday in the series finale against Arizona. He has made 20 starts and allowed 103 hits in 113 innings. But he has averaged less than five innings per start in his last five outings.

--RHP Tanner Roark allowed no runs in seven innings but did not figure in the decision vs. Arizona on Wednesday. Roark lowered his ERA to 2.80 and remained at 12-7. Washington has won five games in walk-off fashion this month. “It is pretty crazy. It is awesome,” Roark said. “We have a lot of heart. We play hard until the game is over. Nobody ever gives up. It gives you a heart attack every game, it seems like. Everyone goes crazy (in the clubhouse). It is nuts in here. It is nuts out there (in the dugout).” Roark, called up to the majors last year, has one of the best ERAs in MLB since he was promoted to Washington in 2013 from Triple-A Syracuse.

--CF Denard Span had a hit in 21 games in a row at home before going 0-for-4 Wednesday. He is hitting .300 and leads the team with 34 doubles and 26 steals.

--LF Bryce Harper had three hits, including a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth. He scored the game-winner on a single by Anthony Rendon. Harper is hitting .262 after he had two hits in his previous 13 at-bats before Wednesday. “We are a great team. We have a great pitching staff and a great lineup,” Harper said. “We just have to keep winning ballgames.”

--RF Jayson Werth made his third start in a row Wednesday after being bothered by right shoulder soreness for the past 10 days. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI double.

--2B Asdrubal Cabrera has been just what the Nationals wanted when they traded for him on July 31. He came from the Cleveland Indians as young INF Zach Walters went to Cleveland. He has reached base in 13 games in a row and hit in the No. 2 hole Wednesday as Anthony Rendon, the regular No. 2 hitter, got the night off before his game-winning pinch-hit in the ninth.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “It is pretty crazy. It is awesome. We have a lot of heart. We play hard until the game is over. Nobody ever gives up. It gives you a heart attack every game, it seems like. Everyone goes crazy (in the clubhouse). It is nuts in here. It is nuts out there (in the dugout).” -- RHP Tanner Roark, who pitched seven shutout innings Wednesday in Washington’s fifth walk-off win this month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He will have season-ending surgery Aug. 21 to repair a torn labrum.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to take part in Instructional League games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Scott Hairston