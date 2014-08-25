Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

The Washington Nationals have been red-hot in August, establishing a firm grip on first place in the National League East and the NL’s best overall record, but a big road swing will test both of those measures over the next week.

Starting Monday, Washington will embark on a three-city, nine-game road trip to NL rival Philadelphia, AL wild-card contender Seattle and NL West-leading Los Angeles in a swing that could have major playoff implications for three of the four teams involved, last-place Philadelphia notwithstanding.

It might not be as successful as their recently completed 9-1 homestand, but the Nationals are hoping they can keep the momentum going on the road.

“We have some tough road games coming along,” left fielder Bryce Harper said. “Hopefully we can go to Seattle and play some good baseball and go down to L.A. and play some good baseball and come back in a good spot.”

The Nationals are 32-29 on the road, but none of the teams they are playing are that dominant at home. The Phillies have the second-worst home mark in the NL at 29-38, the Dodgers are just three games over .500 at home at 34-31, and Seattle is a pedestrian 34-32 at home.

“As far as we’re concerned, we don’t change a thing,” first baseman Adam LaRoche said. “We keep doing what we’re doing regardless of who we’re playing. But it’s a big road trip. It’s coming down to the wire here and we have a chance to lengthen this gap and we’re going to keep trying to do it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark 12-7, 2.80 ERA) vs. Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 6-14, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will go for his 13th victory of the season Monday at Philadelphia. He is 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA in three appearances against the Phillies, including 1-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two starts this season.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg recorded his 200th strikeout of the season Sunday, but otherwise it was a rough outing for the Nationals ace, who lasted just four innings in falling under .500 (10-11) on the season. Strasburg allowed home runs to light-hitting Giants OF Gregor Blanco and 1B Travis Ishikawa in giving up eight hits and five runs on the afternoon. “Obviously, I didn’t go out there and pitch the way I wanted to,” Strasburg said.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera continues to produce for the Nationals, as his fourth-inning RBI double ensured his on-base run would reach 16 of his last 17 games. In 20 games with Washington, Cabrera has 10 RBIs and five doubles. Cabrera left the game with tightness in his side but said afterward that he felt good.

--OF Nate Schierholtz made his Nationals debut in the fourth inning of Sunday’s loss. Schierholtz, who was signed to a Triple-A contract by Washington on Aug. 18 and called up Saturday, popped out to shortstop with runners on first and second. Schierholtz likely will see more action due to the season-ending injury to OF Nate McLouth.

--SS Ian Desmond ripped his 21st home run of the season in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game, tying him for sixth place in the National League with four other players. His 78th RBI of the season keeps him in fifth place in the NL in that category.

--OF Denard Span continued his hitting assault, singling in both the sixth and seventh innings of the Nationals win Sunday, giving him an MLB-best 49 multi-hit games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They don’t quit. They don’t stop fighting. They feel it’s important to continue to apply pressure even when we’re down. We did it by bunching base hits together. It says something about approach and how we’re going about it.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21 and is out for the year. “It came out okay. Everything went fine,” manager Matt Williams said Aug. 22.

--RHP Doug Fister said after his outing Aug. 22 that he had cancerous skin removed from his neck a few days ago. “It had no effect tonight,” said Fister, who gave up four runs and seven hits (two homers) in six innings.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 21. He was sent to Class A Advanced Potomac of the Carolina League for a minor league rehab assignment Aug. 22.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to take part in Instructional League games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished. He is working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. “He is continuing his rehab,” manager Matt Williams said Aug. 22. “We will ramp him up. He is on his way.”

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston