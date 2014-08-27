Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- A replay review loomed large in the Washington Nationals’ 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

With the game tied at 3, Phillies center fielder Ben Revere led off the bottom of the eighth by grounding to shortstop Ian Desmond. Desmond threw high to first baseman Kevin Frandsen, and umpire Gary Cederstrom called Revere out.

The Phillies challenged the call, claiming that Frandsen’s foot came off the bag, and it was overturned. Revere later scored the winning run.

“It looked like a tough play -- bang-bang, regardless -- but it was an easy one to look at,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “It came in, obviously, big in the game.”

Washington manager Matt Williams saw it differently.

“It looked like (Frandsen‘s) toe was on the bag,” he said. “It was pretty close both ways.”

Frandsen’s view?

“I don’t think it matters what I think,” he said. “We just have to live with it. It’s a play that’s tough to make.”

And now the Nats, losers in the first two games of this series after winning 12 of 13, must regroup.

“It’s what we’ve done all year,” Frandsen said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding and fight for each other like we’ve been doing. Nothing’s ever over.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister 12-4, 2.38 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick 6-11, 4.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister, Wednesday’s starter, lost to San Francisco in his last start, going six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking one. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in two starts against Philadelphia this year, 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez took a no-decision Tuesday against Philadelphia, going six innings and allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out four and walking one. Gonzalez, who surrendered homers to Freddy Galvis in the fifth and Darin Ruf in the sixth, is winless over his last nine starts, going 0-5 with four no-decisions in that stretch. His last victory came July 5, against the Chicago Cubs.

--1B Kevin Frandsen went 2-for-3 with an RBI single Tuesday against Philadelphia and is 9-for-17 in his last five starts. Frandsen hit safely in four of his last six games.

--3B Anthony Rendon went 1-for-4 Tuesday against the Phillies and has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games. Rendon, just 3-for-15 in his career against Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels, singled and scored in the Nats’ two-run seventh against the Phillies’ left-hander.

--LF Scott Hairston went 1-for-2 against Phillies starter Cole Hamels on Tuesday night. Hairston is now 18-for-46 (.391) with five homers in his career against Hamels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think it matters what I think. We just have to live with it. It’s a play that’s tough to make.” -- Nationals INF Kevin Frandsen after a video review went against his team in a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 21, then moved to high Class A Potomac on Aug. 22. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to take part in Instructional League games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Nationals on Aug. 26.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston