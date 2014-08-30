Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- If nothing else, the Nationals had to be a little curious heading into Friday night’s matchup with Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez. Washington had never before faced the 28-year-old right-hander, and yet the Nationals sure didn’t look intimidated Friday.

Four home runs -- the most Hernandez has ever allowed in his nine-year career -- gave the Nationals a 5-2 lead by the fourth inning on the way to an 8-3 victory. Washington piled up 10 hits against Hernandez, who hadn’t allowed more than eight in a game since May 7.

The Nationals were coming off a three-game sweep in Philadelphia, but the off day Thursday seemed to bring out the best in the Washington bats. The Nationals had 14 hits in all, including five solo home runs and six homers in all. Catcher Wilson Ramos went deep twice, while Anthony Rendon, Ian Desmond and Bryce Harper also had solo homers. Jayson Werth, who was serving as designated hitter, hit a two-run shot off Hernandez in the third.

Rendon had the most productive game, with four hits and a walk. He had two singles, a double and a home run on a night when long balls were the norm.

“This isn’t how we live, by any stretch,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “Usually, we’re putting up some good at-bats. But tonight (the home runs) worked.”

The Nationals couldn’t explain why Hernandez was so hittable, other than to say that they laid off his pitches down in the strike zone and waited for him to throw over the middle of the plate.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in baseball, if not the best,” Harper said. “So it’s a treat to face him. It’s not something you do every day.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 10-10, 3.59 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 9-11, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Ian Desmond continues to swing a hot bat. Coming off a 3-for-4 game, and a 5-for-12 series, in Philadelphia, Desmond had hits in each of his first two at-bats Friday night. He singled to lead off the second inning, then added a leadoff homer in the fourth. Desmond went 2-for-5 and has now hit safely in five consecutive games, going 9-for-22 in that span.

--3B Anthony Rendon had never previously faced Seattle starter Felix Hernandez, then he hit the first pitch he saw from the right-handed Cy Young contender over the center-field fence for a one-out homer in Friday’s first inning. Rendon walked and singled in his next two plate appearances against Hernandez and went 4-for-4, extending his hitting streak to four games.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann earned his third win in five August starts after allowing just two earned runs in six innings Friday night in Seattle. Zimmermann gave up seven hits but struck out eight in the 8-3 win.

--OF Jayson Werth took advantage of his fourth start at designated hitter Friday, when he hit a two-run homer on a 1-for-4 night. In four games as a DH this season, Werth is hitting .267 (4 of 15) with two home runs. He is now hitting .324 (22 of 68) in the month of August.

--C Wilson Ramos hit his eighth and ninth home runs of the season in Friday night’s 8-3 win over Seattle.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to pitch against the Seattle Mariners for the first time in his career when the Nationals play at Safeco Field on Saturday night. His career has been watched closely by Mariners fans, many of whom were hoping Seattle would get a chance to draft Strasburg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft. Instead, the Mariners picked a bad time to get hot, recording their first home sweep of the ‘09 season in the final series to drop out of the top spot. Seattle ended up taking 2B Dustin Ackley with the No. 2 overall pick in 2009.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes things like that happen. He’s a great pitcher; everybody knows that. But we were good today.” -- DH Jayson Werth, who hit the only two-run shot in a game that saw the Nationals hit five solo homers against Mariners ace Felix Hernandez Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 21, moved to high Class A Potomac on Aug. 22 and then to Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 27. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to take part in Instructional League games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston