Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE - Bryce Harper seems to be catching fire at the right time.

The Washington Nationals’ All-Star left fielder hit a pair of home runs Sunday, giving him four homers since Aug. 24, to cap off a solid stretch. Over his past 11 games, Harper has gone 14-for-40 (.350) with four home runs - but just five RBIs in that span.

Harper missed 57 games with a sprained thumb and took awhile to find his offense, but he seems to be coming around in time for the stretch run. His recent power surge -- one of his Sunday home runs was a 418-foot blast that sailed 50 feet above the 30 rows in Seattle’s right-field stands -- adds another big bat to an already loaded Nationals lineup.

Washington hit 10 home runs in the Seattle series, with seven of them coming against the Mariners’ top two starters (Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma). Harper had three of the home runs, giving him 10 in 76 games played this season. Seven of those homers have come in August, and the Nationals would love to see that power carry into September and beyond.

“His hand is getting stronger,” manager Matt Williams said. “It allows him to stay back, stay calm and keep his body down a little bit. We’ve seen over the last couple of weeks that it’s getting there. He swung a good bat (Sunday).”

Harper acknowledged that he’s feeling healthier, but he said the biggest factor has been mental.

“I feel pretty good out there,” he said after Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Seattle. “I‘m just trying to put together some good AB’s and trying to execute.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 6-9, 3.86 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 8-9, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

-- OF Jayson Werth, making his second appearance as a DH in the three-game Seattle series, went 1-for-4 with a double on Sunday. He had three extra-base hits in the series.

-- LF Bryce Harper recorded his first multi-homer game of the season, and the fifth of his career, with a pair of home runs Sunday in Seattle. Harper crushed a no-doubt home run in the second inning, taking Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma deep for a 418-foot home run to right field. Harper’s towering shot, which resulted in his ninth home run of the season, came off with such power that the Safeco Field crowd gasped as it carried over the seats and against the glass-covered restaurant in right field. Seattle RF Endy Chavez turned briefly but never gave chase. He added a solo shot in the fourth inning.

--3B Anthony Rendon went 0-for-4 Sunday after breaking out at an 8-for-20 clip to start the road trip.

--RF Nate Schierholtz got his first hit as a National on Sunday, and it came on a solo home run. His third-inning homer gave Washington a 2-0 lead before Seattle rallied to beat the Nationals 5-3.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez has not earned a win since July 5, a streak that stretches nine starts and five decisions. Six of those nine starts have resulted in games decided by a single run -- including each of his past three starts. The Nationals haven’t scored more than four runs in a game Gonzalez has started since July 20, when they beat the Brewers 5-4 after he lasted just 3 1/3 innings. Gonzalez is scheduled to start Monday’s game at Los Angeles

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His hand is getting stronger. It allows him to stay back, stay calm and keep his body down a little bit. We’ve seen over the last couple of weeks that it’s getting there. He swung a good bat (Sunday).” - Nationals manager Matt Williams, on Bryce Harper, who hit two homers in Sunday’s game.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 21, moved to high Class A Potomac on Aug. 22 and then to Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 27. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to take part in Instructional League games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston