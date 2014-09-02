Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Matt Williams was at a loss for words when asked to explain the 40 home runs the Washington Nationals hit in August. Then the Nationals hit four more to kick off the month of September in a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

“It’s not something we live by,” the Washington Nationals manager said. “We manufacture better than we hit homers. But we’ll take them. You can’t give them back.”

Williams said Monday’s homers were due to the ball carrying unusually well in Dodger Stadium. However, Williams had no answer for his club’s August exhibition.

“I don’t know. That’s a hard one to explain,” Williams said. “I think its patience, getting good pitches to hit. We hit a bunch of homers in a park that usually doesn’t yield home runs. There’s no explaining that other than getting good pitches to hit and executing. We’re not going to live and die by that. I think that’s a little bit of an aberration by our team.”

It certainly was an aberration for center fielder Denard Span, who went deep twice in the game for only the second time in his major league career and homered for the third time -- he has four home runs overall -- in the past week. The last time Span hit two homers in a game was Sept. 13, 2008, when he was playing for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done that,” Span said. “Just a good feeling, a good day. It ended up being two big hits for us and a win for us.”

“I’ve been seeing the ball pretty good,” said Span, who went 2-for-5 with a season-high three RBIs. “I‘m not trying to hit a home run, just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere. That’s all I‘m trying to do. I‘m just seeing the ball and reacting.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 12-5, 2.55 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 16-3, 1.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez limited the Dodgers to three hits -- two by CF Matt Kemp, including a home run -- but was charged with three runs in six-plus innings. Gonzalez (7-9) struck out four and walked two, throwing only 74 pitches (48 strikes). After giving up a hit and two runs in the first inning, Gonzalez retired 16 of the next 17 batters before allowing a single by Kemp to open the seventh inning. “I still kept attacking the strike zone. Willie was calling a great game and mixing it up, just helping me build confidence,” Gonzalez said, referring to catcher Wilson Ramos. “All of the credit in the world goes to Ramos and the offense.”

--1B Adam LaRoche suffered a strained back in his last at-bat in the fifth inning of Monday’s win over the Dodgers. He is listed as day-to-day. “It’s pretty painful right now, so we’ll see how he does tonight,” manager Matt Williams said after the game. Williams indicated he probably will rest LaRoche since LHP Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 20 games with a right shoulder strain. Souza, who is serving his third big-league stint with the club, was batting .083 in 12 at-bats heading into Monday’s contest against the Dodgers. Manager Matt Williams said maintaining some consistency will be a key for Souza.

--1B/OF Tyler Moore was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Moore provides the Nationals a power bat off the bench and versatility with the number of positions he can play, manager Matt Williams said.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was called up Monday from Triple-A Syracuse. Cedeno was 5-1 with a 2.29 ERA with four saves in 35 appearances at Syracuse this season. Cedeno will be used in “situational” situations out of the bullpen, manager Matt Williams said.

--RHP Aaron Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Barrett had a 3-0 mark with a 3.21 ERA in 40 previous games. Barrett earned a win in his major-league debut March 31 by retiring the side in order against the New York Mets.

--C Sandy Leon was promoted Monday from Triple-A Syracuse. This is the fourth stint this season for Leon, who is hitting .169 with one home run and three RBIs.

--RHP Blake Treinen was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Treinen was 1-3 for the Nationals in 2014 with a 2.35 ERA

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Last night, I did eat Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. I think that might have helped a little bit tonight.” -- OF Denard Span, who homered twice Monday, talking about a small but popular Los Angeles-based restaurant chain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained back) was hurt Sept. 1 in the fifth inning. He is listed as day-to-day. “It’s pretty painful right now, so we’ll see how he does tonight,” manager Matt Williams said after the game.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 21, moved to high Class A Potomac on Aug. 22 and then to Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 27. He was activated Sept. 1.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to take part in Instructional League games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

1B/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston