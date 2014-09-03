Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Color Bryce Harper impressed -- even if the best pitcher in baseball couldn’t stop the Nationals slugger’s recent power surge.

Facing Clayton Kershaw for the second time in his nascent career, Harper popped out in the second inning Tuesday and struck out on a checked swing at a 75 mph curveball in his second at-bat.

“He’s the best pitcher in baseball, hands down,” Harper said. “Probably the best curveball I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Kershaw probably should have stuck with that curveball in the seventh inning. Harper crushed a first-pitch fastball from the two-time Cy Young Award winner and sent it deep into the right field pavilion for a solo home run.

It was one of the Nationals’ three hits in eight innings against Kershaw, their only run -- and the first home run by a left-handed hitter off Kershaw this season. A lefty hadn’t taken Kershaw deep since the Cincinnati Reds’ Jay Bruce did it twice last Sept. 8.

“He put a great swing on it,” Kershaw said after the Nationals’ 4-1 loss. “He hadn’t been handling the fastball (in Harper’s first two at-bats). I probably got a little stubborn, going back to it. Great adjustment on his part.”

The home run was Harper’s fourth in the past five games, a stretch that has seen him go 8-for-19 and raise his season average to .267.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 10-5, 2.55 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 0-0, 5.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister was effective early, but he allowed two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings against the Dodgers. Fister (12-6) was charged with four runs (three earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and two walks in five-plus innings. It was Fister’s third consecutive defeat.

--3B Anthony Rendon is a key player in the Nationals’ ability to manufacture runs this season. Rendon, the team’s leadoff hitter, stole one base last season, but he has 14 so far this year. “I think last year was a little bit of an aberration because he was brand new to the big leagues,” manager Matt Williams said of the lack of steals. “Now that he’s got a little bit of experience, our philosophy is we want to be aggressive. If the opportunity arises or presents itself, he’s got a green light to go. And he’s done a nice job of it.” Rendon has done a nice job at the plate, too. After going 1-for-4 Tuesday against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, he is batting .280 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs.

--CF Bryce Harper prevented LHP Clayton Kershaw from shutting out the Nationals on Tuesday. Harper hit a solo home run with two outs in the sixth for Washington’s lone run of the game. “He hadn’t gotten to a fastball yet, so I was pretty stubborn and kept throwing them,” said Kershaw, who lowered his ERA to 1.70, tops in the big leagues. “He put a really good swing on it (and) made a good adjustment. He’s good for a reason. Hit it really far.” Harper has four home runs in the past five games.

--SS Ian Desmond had another rough outing against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Desmond is hitting .125 (3-for-24) with eight strikeouts in his career against Kershaw.

--1B Adam LaRoche, who left Monday’s game due to lower back stiffness, did not play Tuesday. LaRoche took a muscle relaxant, and he is questionable for Wednesday’s day game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The third time around the lineup, they got a sense for him. He made good pitches until that point. It just didn’t happen for him. But he’s pitched well all year for us, so we’re confident about him going back out there.” -- Manager Matt Williams, on RHP Doug Fister, who gave up four runs, all in the fifth and sixth innings, during the Nationals’ 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam LaRoche (strained back) left the Sept. 1 game, and he did not play Sept. 2. He is day-to-day.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He is expected to take part in Instructional League games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.