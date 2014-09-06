Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- After finishing their West Coast swing with impressive performances in Seattle and Los Angeles, the Washington Nationals returned home for the stretch run against some old foes.

The Nationals’ final 24 games will be played within the National League East, starting with the three-game series against Philadelphia that began Friday. For their part, the Nationals say they’d rather be facing off against squads they know well during this important part of the season.

“We definitely are familiar with these teams and this is what you want -- playing against your division,” outfielder Denard Span said. “It’s all in our hands right now and we have to take care of business.”

Washington has eight games against Miami (four road, four home), seven against the New York Mets (four road, three home), six against closest foe Atlanta (three home, three road) and the final two games of this series against the Phillies, who swept the Nationals last week.

“Every game is important until we clinch,” Span said. “The Phillies are a good team -- you can’t take them lightly. Their record doesn’t tell the true story of that ballclub. We just have to take care of business.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 7-15, 4.40 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark 12-9, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark ran off four straight wins to close July, but dropped three of five decisions in August, although his ERA rose just slightly, from 2.74 to 2.91. But the pitcher is coming off a start on Aug. 31 against Seattle where he gave up a season-high 11 hits. Roark is 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg continued to pitch well, but earned another no-decision after an efficient six-inning, five strikeout performance. Strasburg raised his NL-leading strikeout total to 215 and did not walk a batter -- the 15th time in 30 starts he’s allowed zero or one walk.

--1B Adam LaRoche has been under the weather, but that hasn’t stopped him from producing. Despite battling the flu, back pain and a swollen elbow, LaRoche connected in the first inning for his 21st home run of the season, a two-run shot to right-center field. “When guys aren’t feeling well, sometimes they just kind of relax and everything happens,” manager Matt Williams said.

--OF Denard Span tallied the 1,000th hit of his career during the first inning Friday, a sharp single to right field. Span, who tipped his cap as the crowd gave him a standing ovation, becomes the ninth player to reach the milestone while wearing a Nationals uniform, although only 331 of his hits came in Washington. Span racked up 669 during his stint with the Twins.

--RHP Rafael Soriano blew his seventh save of the season, giving up three runs in the ninth inning, including a home run to light-hitting OF Ben Revere to tie the score. Soriano, who left the field under a shower of boos, was forthright about his tough night and took full responsibility. ”“I know I have to do it better,” he said. “I’ve got to figure out what’s going on right now.”

--INF Jeff Kobernus was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. Kobernus, who hit .167 in 24 games with the Nationals last season, will give Washington some versatility and speed off the bench. Kobernus his .257 with 15 steals at Triple-A.

--OF Anthony Rendon scored twice Friday, raising his total to 100 runs on the season. Rendon joins San Francisco OF Hunter Pence as the only players in baseball to reach the century mark in that figure.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need to address it.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams on RHP Rafael Soriano’s problems recently after a loss to Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He is expected to take part in instructional league games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.