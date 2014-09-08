Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- With struggling closer Rafael Soriano being given a few days off, former closer Drew Storen got the call from Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Storen responded by pitching a perfect inning to earn his second save of the season as Washington salvaged the finale of the three game series.

“Really the only thing different is the run to the mound,” Storen said in comparing his usual role of set-up man to pitching the ninth. “The fans are really into it. We had a great crowd. You soak that in for a second, then move on and lock in and do what you need to do.”

Storen struck out Marlon Byrd for the second out, and fanned Ryan Howard to end it, eliciting a roar from the 29,000 plus at Nationals Park.

“Once you get going you tend to kind of block that stuff out, but obviously the explosion at the end was pretty incredible,” Storen said.

Soriano has 31 saves, but has struggled mightily since the All-Star break, blowing five saves with a 6.98 ERA. On Friday night he blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning of a game Washington eventually lost and Williams is going to the closer-by-committee route while Soriano works to right himself.

Tyler Clippard worked the eighth Sunday, leaving right-hander Storen and left-hander Matt Thornton as options for the ninth. Storen was asked if he knew he would get the call.

“No, we knew there was multiple options down there, so it was pretty much just stay on your toes,” he said.

Storen saved 43 games for Washington in 2011. In 2012 he blew the save in the deciding game of the divisional playoff series against the Cardinals. The arrival of Soriano last season made him a set-up man.

“I‘m sure it’s big on a personal level, but knowing Drew I think he’s probably more excited about going and getting the job done for us and picking up that game, avoiding the sweep,” first baseman Adam LaRoche said. “You throw him in there in a one-run game, no room for a mistake there. He was lights out. It was good to see. He’s been like that all year, though.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor 6-9, 2.50 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister 12-6, 2.66 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister (12-6, 2.66) kicks off a three-game series with visiting Atlanta on Monday. He’s 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts -- both at home -- against the Braves this season. Overall, Fister has lost three straight decisions, allowing 11 earned runs and 27 hits in 16 2/3 innings against the Giants, Phillies and Dodgers.

--1B Adam LaRoche, who has been suffering from the flu, a sore elbow, and back pain, homered for the third time in his last four games. LaRoche connected for his 22nd of the season in the second inning against Cole Hamels. LaRoche is in the midst of his ninth 20-homer season in the last 10 years. It was LaRoche’s second multi-homer game of the season and 24th of his career. “Back’s been feeling pretty good the last couple of days. Elbow’s healing up and the flu’s going away, so looking good,” he said.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (8-9) won his second straight game in Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Philadelphia. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings. He struck out three and didn’t issue a walk for the first time this season. “You face this team so many times, you almost have to invent a pitch, but I was fortunate enough to have a fastball and a change-up, and locating it today,” he said.

--LF Scott Hairston, a right-hander, got the start against left-hander Cole Hamels as lefty Bryce Harper was given a day off. Hairston began the day 18-for-46 (.391) with five home runs against Hamels in his career and didn’t disappoint. Though he went 0-for-2, he drove in what proved to be the winning run with a sacrifice fly to the warning track in the sixth. “I had the mindset of just get the ball to the outfield somehow,” he said. “If you get it, it’ll go over the fence. If not it’ll at least be a sacrifice fly.”

--RHP Drew Storen picked up his second save of the season, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out Marlon Byrd and Ryan Howard to end it. With struggling Rafael Soriano being given a few days off, Storen, usually a set-up man, got the call to pitch the ninth. “You throw him in there in a one-run game, no room for a mistake there. He was lights out,” said first baseman Adam LaRoche. “It was good to see. He’s been like that all year though.”

--OF Michael Taylor was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He hit .167 with one homer in seven major league games this season.

--RHP Ryan Mattheus was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He pitched in four games and has not given up a run in 5 2/3 innings at the major-league level this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think anybody who’s an everyday player feels 100 percent this time of year.” - Nationals 1B Adam LaRoche, who hit two home runs Sunday despite having various ailments.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He is expected to take part in instructional league games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished. His running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor