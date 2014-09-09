Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- There is no guarantee that Rafael Soriano will return as the closer of the Washington Nationals.

But he took a step toward getting back into game action when he threw a side session prior to Monday’s game in Washington against the Atlanta Braves.

“He is working on his mechanics,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “He said he felt good. That is a good sign.”

Soriano is 4-1 with an ERA of 3.04 in 58 games with 31 saves this year for Washington. But he has blown five saves since the All-Star break and has an ERA of 6.98 since then.

“I think it went well,” Williams said of the bullpen session. “I think that is feel more than anything. We will look to get him into a game.”

Soriano did not pitch in Monday’s game.

His last blown save came Friday, when he gave up three runs in the top of the ninth, including two home runs. Ben Revere hit a two-out, two-strike homer to tie the game and the Philadelphia Phillies won the game in the 11th inning.

Drew Storen got his second save of the year on Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Phillies. Other possible pitchers who could throw the ninth or get the last out include Tyler Clippard, Matt Thornton and Soriano.

Storen got his third save of the year and second in two days in the 2-1 win Monday as he fanned all three batters he faced in the ninth.

“We have four guys who have experienced doing it,” Williams said of possible closers. “It could be a number of guys.”

“All of those guys have great arms and great stuff,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “All of them have done (closing) before.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 14-7, 3.61 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 10-5, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Ian Desmond was on the field nearly four hours before the first pitch Monday, as he wore a yellow T-shirt and grey shorts while throwing down the right field foul line with a teammate. Before batting practice, he greeted Braves reserve Joey Terdoslavich, who is also a product of the baseball program at Sarasota High in Florida. Desmond drove in the first run of the game in the first inning in the 2-1 win but did not want to put much stock in the pivotal series. “I want to enjoy this one and worry about tomorrow when it gets here,” Desmond said.

--1B Adam LaRoche was named the co-player of the week in the National League on Monday along with C Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants. LaRoche hit two homers Sunday in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies and had two hits on Monday.

--RHP Doug Fister made the start on Monday for the Nationals at home against the Braves. He had lost his previous three starts but he got his 13th win Monday as he allowed no runs and two hits in seven innings. “The defense made every routine play. I can’t say enough about the defense,” he said.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Tuesday against the Braves in Washington. He has made 30 starts for the Nationals this year and has averaged over six innings per start, with a career-high 189 innings and a team record 215 strikeouts. Washington began play Monday with a 3.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio for its pitching staff, the best mark in MLB history (since 1900), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

--LF Bryce Harper was back in the starting lineup Monday. Scott Hairston got the start in left on Sunday against LHP Cole Hamels, a pitcher that Hairston had hit well over the years. Harper was hitless in four at bats and is hitting .267. He got a nice round of applause as he came on short on a diving effort for a foul ball hit toward left field.

--RHP Drew Storen got his second save in two days as he fanned the side in the ninth in the 2-1 win over the Braves on Monday. “That was a big win for us. It was quite the adrenaline rush. That is unbelievably special,” Storen said of the crowd of 25,448, many of whom were chanting his first name in the top of the ninth. “I don’t take it for granted.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He is expected to take part in instructional league games in Florida in September and return before the season is finished. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He is still making progress on a return later this month, according to manager Matt Williams. “The telltale sign for us is him getting on the base paths,” Williams said Sept. 8. “I know his swing comes really quick (with several at-bats in Instructional League games).”

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor