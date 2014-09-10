Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Matt Williams, the first-year manager of the Washington Nationals, has maintained a steady calm throughout the season.

He has dealt with injuries to several starters, the benching of star outfielder Bryce Harper for failing to run out a grounder and the recent demotion of closer Rafael Soriano.

So Williams is not going to let the current series with the Atlanta Braves get blown out of proportion. He said he will not approach a game in September differently than one on, say, April 7.

“I just deal with today,” Williams said.

But Williams did give some emotion when talking about a 2-1 win on Monday in the first game of the series.

“Last night was a good atmosphere, for sure,” he said. “That was a great atmosphere.”

His team moved to nine games ahead of the Braves with a 6-4 win on Tuesday as he used five pitchers to record 11 strikeouts with no walks.

Two relievers -- Ross Detwiler and Craig Stammen -- fanned the only batter he faced.

“It’s important for us to win games. Period. It doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Williams said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-61

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 10-10, 3.87 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 11-10, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman took batting practice for the first time since July 23 when he went on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. The Nationals are hoping he can come off the disabled list by the end of regular-season play. “I’ve been hitting and stuff in the cage for a couple of days, so it’s not really the hitting or the throwing or anything like that. It’s going to be the running,” he said of what dictates his return. “The danger of coming back too quick, it’s easy reinjure that, then obviously I would be done for the rest of the year. So we’re kind of playing with a fine line of obviously wanting to back and being out there with the team and getting some games in as quickly as we can. But if you rush it too much, you put yourself in a lot of danger of reinjuring it which is obviously what nobody wants.”

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start Tuesday against the Braves and allowed four runs (two earned) in six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. What has been the key for him? “I just think it is (throwing) strike one,” said manager Matt Williams. “It is really important to get ahead.” Zimmermann got the win and has not lost since July 11. “I felt okay. I did not have my best stuff,” he said.

--SS Ian Desmond (lower back tightness) was replaced at short in the top of the sixth by Danny Espinosa on Sept. 9. “I anticipate he will be fine,” manager Matt Williams said of Desmond. “He let me know and we got him out of there. He has played a lot of games.” Desmond has played in 140 of the 143 games played by the Nationals.

--SS Danny Espinosa came on to place short in place of Ian Desmond in the top of the sixth and he made a throwing error on the first ball hit to him. Espinosa doubled in his only at-bat and is hitting .219.

--1B Adam LaRoche had RBI singles in his first two at-bats. It was the third game in a row that he had at least two hits. “His success is much greater when he hits the ball through the middle,” manager Matt Williams said of LaRoche.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Wednesday against the Braves in Washington. He made 30 starts for the Nationals this year and has averaged over six innings per start, with 189 innings and a team record 215 strikeouts. Washington began play Tuesday with a 3.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio for its pitching staff, the best mark in MLB history (since 1900), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

--RHP Rafael Soriano has not been used since he gave up three runs in the top of the ninth Friday. He has blown five saves the All-Star break and Drew Storen has record three saves in the last three days.

--RHP Drew Storen got his third save in three days and fourth of the year Tuesday as he pitched a perfect ninth. His ERA is now 1.29. “He was economical with his pitches tonight,” said manager Matt Williams. Storen will most likely get the day off Wednesday, according to Williams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s important for us to win games. Period. It doesn’t matter who we are playing.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams after a win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He was still making progress toward a return later in September after taking part in instructional league games in Florida, manager Matt Williams said Sept. 8. He took batting practice Sept. 9.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor