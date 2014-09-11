Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals begin a series in New York on Thursday against the New York Mets on Thursday.

Everyday starters Ian Desmond and Anthony Rendon were not in the starting lineup at home Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves. Desmond was dealing with lower back tightness while Rendon was sick.

Manager Matt Williams noted that first baseman Adam LaRoche dealt with flu-like symptoms in the past few days and Rendon is now bothered by that.

Rendon was in the clubhouse before Wednesday’s game but trying to stay away from his teammates.

But Williams hopes to have both back at full strength in New York.

Washington is eight games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the National League East after winning two of three games against the Braves. The Nationals lost, 6-2, on Wednesday.

Does Williams look at the playoff scenarios?

“We don’t go there,” he said. “We absolutely refuse. We just absolutely refuse to go there. Tomorrow’s the most important game, and we have to think about that. I know it’s boring, but it’s true, it’s really true, because if you get ahead of yourself, you’re doing yourself no good.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 12-10, 2.97 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 13-11, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will start Friday in New York against the Mets. Roark lost his last three starts even though he has gone at least six innings in each start with an ERA of 4.42.

--SS Danny Espinosa got the start at short as Ian Desmond has complained of lower back tightness. Espinosa was 1-for-4 and is hitting .219.

--LF Bryce Harper hit a solo homer in the ninth against Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel in a non-save situation. Harper was impressed with Atlanta starter Aaron Harang, who gave up one unearned run in seven innings to get the win. “He just pitches,” Harper said. “He uses all his pitches in every count. He flips the count sometimes, where it’s 1-2, he throws a heater right down the middle and he gets you. Sometimes, you get a little frustrated against a guy like that, but all in all, I thought we did pretty good.”

--RHP Stephen Strasburg made the start on Wednesday against the Braves in Washington. He was charged with the loss as he gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. It was the ninth start in a row in which he failed to beat the Braves. “I felt great out there. I felt like I was hitting my spots, and just a couple hits, just out of our reach, and that’s the ballgame,” Strasburg said.

--RHP Rafael Soriano had not been used since he gave up three runs in the top of the ninth Friday. He has blown five saves the All-Star break and Drew Storen has record three saves in the last three days through Tuesday. What has it been like to watch Storen close? “I feel fine,” Soriano said. “Because I talked to Matt, and he told me he’s going to give me a couple days. He said Drew was going to be the closer, and I’ll be happy because we win. He did his job, and I‘m happy for that.” Soriano pitched the eighth inning Wednesday and allowed two hits and no runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have some work ahead of us. We have to win some ballgames.” -- Washington LF Bryce Harper after a Nationals loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ian Desmond (lower back tightness) was out of the starting lineup Sept. 10 and did not play. He was taken out after the fifth inning Sept. 9. He is listed as day-to-day.

--3B Anthony Rendon (flu-like symptoms) was not in the starting lineup Sept. 10 and did not play. Manager Matt Williams hopes to have him Sept. 11 in New York to face the Mets.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He was still making progress toward a return later in September after taking part in instructional league games in Florida, manager Matt Williams said Sept. 8. He took batting practice Sept. 9.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor