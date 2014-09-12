Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Matt Williams doesn’t have any time to stroll the streets of Washington, D.C. So the Washington Nationals’ rookie manager doesn’t know if increasing likelihood of a trip to the postseason for the Nationals is generating some baseball buzz in the nation’s capital, which is usually focused on football at this time of year.

“To be perfectly honest, I haven’t been anywhere but home and the ballpark,” Williams said with a grin Thursday afternoon. “(His daughter) Madison is in school, so I‘m spending time with her when I can. And I haven’t seen my wife much this summer, so that’s an important thing to do as well. And then (he‘s) been at the yard. So I don’t really pay attention.”

The Nationals, meanwhile, are forcing people to pay attention. Washington reduced its magic number to win the National League East to nine on Thursday, when the Nationals beat the New York Mets, 6-2, at Citi Field.

While the Nationals are playing impressively consistent baseball in the second half -- they are 31-20 since the All-Star Break and have endured just one three-game losing streak -- don’t expect Williams to think about the interest the Nationals might be creating or to wonder what kind of reception will await the Nationals once they reach the playoffs.

“For us to peek around a corner somewhere would do us no good,” Williams said. “That’s what I’ve learned. And I think these guys have the same mindset. They’re all about today and winning today. We’ll move to tomorrow when it’s time to do that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 8-9, 3.78 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 6-7, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will look to win his third straight start when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Gonzalez earned the victory in his most recent start Sunday, when he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out three over six innings as the Nationals edged the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2. He is seeking his second three-start winning streak of the season (June 23-July 5). Gonzalez is 6-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets, including 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts this season. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Mets on Aug. 5, when he gave up four runs over six innings as the Nationals fell, 6-1.

--3B/OF Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) joined the Nationals in New York on Thursday and will participate in pre-game baseball activities prior to all four games against the Mets. Manager Matt Williams said Zimmerman, who hasn’t played since July 22, will be at “half-speed” as he takes batting practice, runs the bases, fields ground balls and takes fly balls in the outfield. If Zimmerman gets through the weekend with no complications, he is expected to play in the Nationals’ Instructional League in Florida next week with the hope he can return to the big league club during the final week of the season. Zimmerman is hitting .282 with five homers and 36 RBIs in 53 games.

--1B Adam LaRoche continued his hot September hitting -- as well as his career-long success against the Mets -- on Thursday night, when he went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the Nationals’ 6-2 win. LaRoche hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added an RBI single in the third. He has five two-hit games in September and is hitting .355 with five homers and 15 RBIs this month. He is hitting .265 overall this season with 24 homers and 85 RBIs. LaRoche has five homers and 14 RBIs against the Mets this season and 28 homers and 83 RBIs in his career. Those are his best numbers against any opponent.

--3B Anthony Rendon returned from a one-game absence in impressive fashion Thursday night, when he went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in the Nationals’ 6-2 win over the Mets. Rendon, who missed Wednesday’s game due to the flu, is hitting .324 with seven RBIs and eight runs scored this month. Overall this season, he is hitting .282 with 19 homers, 79 RBIs and a National League-leading 105 runs scored.

--SS Ian Desmond returned to the lineup Thursday night, when he went 0-for-3 in the Nationals’ 6-2 win over the Mets. Desmond missed Wednesday’s game due to lower back tightness. He is hitting .247 with 22 homers and 83 RBIs in 141 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what it is. This year, I know I’ve been pretty comfortable against them, for whatever reason. There’s certain pitchers, as hitters, you match up well, just timing-wise. You’re just kind of in rhythm.” -- Washington 1B Adam LaRoche, who hit his 28th career homer against the Mets, a two-run shot in the first inning that gave the Nationals a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 6-2 victory Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He was still making progress toward a return later in September after taking part in instructional league games in Florida, manager Matt Williams said Sept. 8. He took batting practice Sept. 9 and is expected to participate in baseball activities with the Nationals during their series against the Mets in New York from Sept. 11-14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor