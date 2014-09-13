Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Ryan Zimmerman is halfway to the Instructional League.

Zimmerman, the Washington Nationals’ injured third baseman/left fielder, continued to participate in baseball activities with the Nationals Friday afternoon prior to a 4-3 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Zimmerman, who hasn’t played since July 22 due to a right hamstring strain, ran the bases, fielded grounders, threw and took batting practice on Friday.

The most important test for Zimmerman was on the basepaths, where manager Matt Williams said Zimmerman ran at about 60 percent and was able to start and stop while leaning on his right leg.

“Didn’t have any issues,” Williams said. “So we’ll go through a little more of that (Saturday) and see what he can accomplish on the day game (Sunday).”

If Zimmerman gets through the weekend unscathed, he will fly to the Nationals; spring training complex on Sunday or Monday and play in Instructional League games with the team’s top prospects. The minor league season is over, so the Instructional League is the only opportunity to get Zimmerman into live action before possibly being activated by the Nationals.

“Go down, start getting in some live at-bats,” Williams said. “Depends, of course, on how he feels. But yeah, that’s the tentative plan.”

Zimmerman is hitting .282 with five homers and 36 RBIs in 53 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 13-8, 2.53 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 10-9, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister will look to continue his dominance of the New York Mets when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Fister earned the win in his most recent start Monday, when he authored his best start of the season by allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out three over seven shutout innings in the Nationals’ 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The win snapped a three-start losing streak for Fister, who had a 5.94 ERA in those outings. The next win for Fister will tie his career-high, set last season when he notched 14 victories for the Detroit Tigers. Fister is 3-0 with a 0.44 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, including 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two starts this year. He made those starts consecutively on Aug. 6 and Aug. 12. He tossed seven shutout innings of seven-hit ball on Aug. 12, when the Nationals won, 7-1.

--RF Jayson Werth didn’t play Friday night in the Nationals’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Manager Matt Williams said before the game he planned to give Werth either Friday or Saturday night off and decided to sit him Friday because Werth had “dead legs” during the Nationals’ 6-2 win over the Mets on Thursday night. Werth is hitting .283 with 16 homers and 78 RBIs in 136 games.

--3B Anthony Rendon remained red-hot Friday night, when he went 3-for-5 and finished a triple shy of the cycle in the Nationals’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Rendon singled in the first, doubled and scored in the third and hit a solo homer in the fifth before striking out in his final two at-bats. He is 6-for-10 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs scored in the last two games. In September, Rondon is hitting .359 (14-for-39) with two homers, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. Overall this year, he is hitting .285 with 20 homers, 80 RBIs and a National League-leading 107 runs scored.

--CF Denard Span reached the 30-steal mark Friday night, when he swiped second base in the ninth inning of the Nationals’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. It is the first 30-steal season for Span, whose previous career high was 26 steals, set in 2010 as a member of the Minnesota Twins. In addition, Span became the second Nationals player to record 30 doubles and 30 steals in a season since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005. He has 37 doubles and is hitting .301 with four homers and 32 RBIs in 136 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s upset, and I understand that. But I also want to do the best job I can to help us try to win a game.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams on LHP Gio Gonzalez after taking him out in the seventh inning of a loss to the New York Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He was still making progress toward a return later in September after taking part in instructional league games in Florida, manager Matt Williams said Sept. 8. He took batting practice Sept. 9 and is expected to participate in baseball activities with the Nationals during their series against the Mets in New York from Sept. 11-14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor