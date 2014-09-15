Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Washington Nationals have been the best team in the National League for two months. They would like to keep that going for another six weeks.

The Nationals continued rolling toward the National League East crown Sunday with a 3-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. The victory, coupled with the Atlanta Braves’ third straight loss to the woebegone Texas Rangers, reduced the Nationals’ magic number for winning the NL East to four games.

Washington is 34-21 since the All-Star Break, a record bettered only by the Baltimore Orioles (36-18 entering Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees) and the Los Angeles Angels (36-19).

”(It’s the) time of year where you hit the accelerator,“ Nationals right fielder Jayson Werth said. ”I think we’ve kind of been there for a while. I’ve been saying all year that at some point we’re going to go on a run. I believed it. We’re kind of in it right now.

“We just need to keep going and not stop until the whole thing’s over. That’s kind of how we want to approach the end of the season, going into October.”

The Nationals certainly look like a fully formed potent team. Washington has four players with at least 80 RBIs as well as a team ERA of 3.08, the second-lowest in the majors.

Still, after watching the Nationals commit three errors in the four-game series against the Mets, manager Matt Williams sees room for improvement and refining heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

“Our pitching’s been good, our offense has been good,” Williams said. “We’ve kicked it a little bit lately more than we would like. So in that regard, it hasn’t been as good as we’d like. But we’ve been able to overcome that, so that’s a good sign.”

So, too, is the vibe Werth -- a veteran of six postseasons and a member of the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2008 World Series-winning club -- senses from the Nationals.

“We’ve got good energy and good life to us,” Werth said. “Guys are really coming into their own and performing the way that they can. And it makes for fun baseball, especially this time of year.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 11-11, 3.46 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 14-8, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will once again be in search of his first victory of the season against the Atlanta Braves when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Turner Field. It will be Strasburg’s second straight start against the Braves. He took the loss last Wednesday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight over six innings as the Nationals fell 6-2. It was the third consecutive start in which Strasburg didn’t issue a walk, one shy of his career high. Strasburg is 0-3 with a 7.17 ERA in four starts against the Braves this year and 3-7 with a 4.61 ERA in 16 career starts overall. The ERA is his highest against any opponent he’s faced more than three times.

--SS Ian Desmond concluded an impressive weekend against Mets on Sunday, when he went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in a 3-0 win. Desmond was 5-for-8 with four runs scored, three RBIs and two stolen bases in the final two games of the four-game series. The steals, both of which he recorded in Saturday’s 10-3 win, made him only the fourth shortstop in history with at least three 20 homers/20 steals seasons. He is hitting .252 with 22 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in 144 games.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann wriggled out of trouble Sunday, when he earned the win by throwing 6 2/3 innings in the Nationals’ 3-0 victory over the Mets. Zimmermann struck out five and allowed six hits and one walk but held the Mets hitless in nine plate appearances with a runner in scoring position. He is 12-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 starts.

--3B Anthony Rendon concluded a scorching series against the Mets by going 1-for-4 in Sunday’s 3-0 win. The one-hit effort actually qualifies as a mini-slump for Rendon, who had 10 hits in his first 15 at-bats in the series. Rendon finished the four-game set with a .579 average, two homers, three RBI and five runs scored. He is hitting .289 with 20 homers, 80 RBI and a National League-high 108 runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it’d be good just to clinch so everybody can get at least day, and then we’ll get back on the horse. Obviously we want to have the best record and clinch home field throughout. Still have missions to accomplish, so to speak.” - Nationals right fielder Jayson Werth after Sunday’s victory over the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He was still making progress toward a return later in September after taking part in instructional league games in Florida, manager Matt Williams said Sept. 8. He took batting practice Sept. 9 and is expected to participate in baseball activities with the Nationals during their series against the Mets in New York from Sept. 11-14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor