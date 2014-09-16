Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Washington Nationals could clinch the National League East championship on Tuesday. But first baseman Adam LaRoche said the team wouldn’t likely be in this position had it not suffered through the travails of 2013.

“Last year might have been good,” LaRoche said. “It was humbling for us.”

Washington won the division championship in 2012 at 98-64, the best record in the National League. Many observers thought it was the beginning of a dynasty, but the Nationals took a step backward in 2013, finishing 86-76 and failed to make the playoffs.

This year, the Nats are 86-63 and lead the Braves by 11 1/2 games. People are again talking about Washington in terms of long-range success. LaRoche said the team grew stronger by enduring the hardships of last year.

“(2012) came rather easily and we assumed it would be happening against last year,” LaRoche said. “We gained an appreciation of how hard it is to win a division and make the playoffs.”

Pitcher Gio Gonzalez said, “We’ve turned the book. We want to write a new chapter. We found the chemistry at the top and it’s trickled down from the front office to the clubhouse to the training room.”

Washington has also turned around its fortunes against Atlanta. After losing six of its first seven against the Braves, the Nationals have won six of the last 10 and are now 7-10 against Atlanta. The Braves beat Washington 13 times in 2013.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 13-10, 2.96 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 11-10, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark won his last start against the Mets to break a three-game losing streak. Over his last 10 starts, Roark is 4-4 with a 3.06 ERA. He’s been much more effective at home, with a 3.40 ERA on the road and a 2.50 ERA at Nationals Park. Roark made his major-league debut against the Braves in 2013. Since then, he’s 20-11 with a 2.64 ERA in 43 games, 34 starts.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (12-11) allowed five hits, did not walk a batter and struck out seven in seven scoreless innings against the Braves on Monday. He also drove in a run with a single. Strasburg entered the game with a 1-3 record and 6.99 ERA in seven starts at Turner Field.

--C Wilson Ramos hit a home run on Monday that gave the team a home run in 20 consecutive road games. Ramos also walked and scored a run, his fourth multi-run game of the year.

--CF Denard Span matched his career high with his 38th double on Monday. It tied his personal best set in 2012 when he played for Minnesota. Span was one of four players with an extra-base hit, the fourth time the club has had four extra-base hits with only six hits in the game.

--LF Bryce Harper left Monday’s game after complaining of lightheadedness. Manager Matt Williams said Harper could be coming down with the virus that has been running through the club this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was in control. He threw it where he wanted to.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, of RHP Stephen Strasburg, who struck out seven in seven scoreless innings against the Braves on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Bryce Harper (lightheadedness) left the Sept. 15 game. Manager Matt Williams said Harper could be coming down with the virus that has been running through the club this month.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He took batting practice Sept. 9, and he is due to appear in instructional league games beginning Sept. 16.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor