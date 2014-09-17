Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Ryan Zimmerman is almost ready to return to the active roster, but what will the Nationals do with him?

The veteran has been out since July 22 when he tore his right hamstring in Colorado. He was batting .282 with five homers and 36 RBIs in 53 games. But since his injury, the Nationals have scored more runs than any team in the National League.

Zimmerman will report to Viera, Fla., to play in some instructional league games. The club plans for him to play 3-5 innings on Wednesday at first base, then play a full game as designated hitter on Thursday.

Depending on how the leg feels after he’s been on it for a couple of games, Zimmerman may be activated by the Nats for the weekend series in Miami.

If Zimmerman is fit enough to rejoin the team, it is uncertain where he will play. Anthony Rendon, the current third baseman, is batting .287 and has become a standout defensively, an area where Zimmerman has struggled this season.

Zimmerman, the team’s first-round draft choice from 2005, has started 23 games at third base, 26 games in left field, one game at first base and two games as DH in 2014.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-63

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonazalez, 8-10, 3.79 ERA) vs. Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 10-10, 2.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez had his two-game winning streak broken when he lost his Sept. 12 start against the Mets. Over the last 10 games, Gonzalez is 2-5 with a 3.88 ERA. He lost to Atlanta on Aug. 10, when he failed to make it out of the fifth inning. He struck out eight, but walked four and gave up six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

--RHP Tanner Roark improved to 3-0 with a 1.70 ERA against the Braves when he pitched seven shutout innings on Tuesday. Roark allowed five singles and struck out four. It was the fourth start where he’s pitched seven innings and not walked anyone.

--SS Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer, his 23rd, to give the Nationals a home run in their 21st straight road game. Desmond also had a double and scored. Desmond is two homers shy of his career best. He extended his career-best RBI total to 88, which tied him for the club lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels incredible. This is what it’s all about.” -- Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez, amid the postgame celebration after the Nationals clinched their second division title in three years.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He took batting practice Sept. 9, and he is due to appear in instructional league games beginning Sept. 17. Zimmerman may be activated by the Nats for the weekend series in Miami.

--LF Bryce Harper (lightheadedness) left the Sept. 15 game. Manager Matt Williams said Harper could be coming down with the virus that was running through the club this month.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor