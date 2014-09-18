Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Washington Nationals, weary after a long night of celebrating their second National League East title in three seasons, rested their regulars on Wednesday night against the vanquished Atlanta Braves.

In Miami on Thursday night the Nationals will get serious again, though.

The team knows the value of playing at home in the postseason and wants to finish with the best record in the National League.

“It’s important,” said manager Matt Williams, whose team’s 46-28 record at home is the best in the league.

The Nationals are 87-64, while the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL West at 86-66.

“We have some guys that are limping around a little bit, so we’ll try to give them some breaks here and there,” Williams said. “But we still want to compete. We want to stay as sharp as possible. That’s a challenge.”

Ryan Zimmerman, out for two months with a severe hamstring strain, is playing in the Florida instructional league and could rejoin the team as early this weekend. That would give Williams a chance to evaluate which role he could play in the postseason.

“There are questions,” Williams said of his postseason roster. “Zim’s one of them.”

The Nationals also would like to get Rafael Soriano, who lost his job as closer to Drew Storen, back on track.

After all, the team doesn’t want its celebration for winning the NL East to be the only one it has this season.

“We have three more (rounds),” Bryce Harper said. “We are trying to reach that next level. This is just the start.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 8-10, 3.79 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 3-7, 4.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (8-10, 3.79 ERA) had his start pushed back a day after the Nationals clinched the NL East, and he will face the Marlins on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in Miami. He had his two-game winning streak broken when he lost Sept. 12 against the Mets, and he is 2-5 with a 3.88 ERA over his last 10 starts. Gonzalez has made just one start against the Marlins this season, allowing three hits over six scoreless innings in a no-decision.

--RHP Blake Treinen, who had not made a start since June, allowed three hits and a walk in five scoreless innings Wednesday night while getting a no-decision against the Braves. The right-hander struck out three before leaving after 55 pitches. Treinen, who was 8-2 with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Syracuse, was told he was starting during the Nationals’ championship celebration Tuesday night. He has a 1.94 ERA in 14 appearances for the Nationals, six of them starts.

--LF Steven Souza Jr. hit his first homer for the Nationals’ run in a 3-1 loss to the Braves on Wednesday night. Souza, the MVP and batting champion in the Triple-A International League, went down and got a 1-1 changeup, driving the ball over the fence in left-center field. It was also the first RBI for Souza, who came into the game 1-for-15 in the majors.

--INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman, who has missed two months with a severe hamstring tear, had eight at-bats while playing five innings defensively at first and third base in an instructional league game on Wednesday in Florida. He could return to the Nationals as early as Saturday in Miami. Zimmerman is scheduled to be the designated hitter in an instructional league game on Thursday and then hopefully play nine innings in the field on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have some guys that are limping around a little bit, so we’ll try to give them some breaks here and there. But we still want to compete. We want to stay as sharp as possible. That’s a challenge.” -- Manager Matt Williams, on the approach after winning the NL East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He took batting practice Sept. 9, and he appeared in an instructional league game Sept. 17. Zimmerman may be activated during the weekend of Sept. 19-21.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor