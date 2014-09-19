Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Let’s just forget about 2013 -- the Washington Nationals would certainly prefer it that way.

The Nationals won the National League East title in 2012, culminating a four-year stretch in which Washington built through the draft and improved its win total each year -- from 59 to 69 to 80 and finally 98.

Last year, the Nationals missed the playoffs, “slumping” through the first four months before finishing with 86 wins due largely to a 34-20 record in August and September.

Those two months have carried over to this season, as the Nationals have clinched their second division title in three years.

But, in truth, the Nationals success can be attributed to one key factor: They did not panic.

After the disappointment of 2013, it would have been easy for general manager Mike Rizzo to make major moves -- but he did not.

Rizzo made just one significant trade, but that trade really worked out well. The Nationals acquired starting pitcher Doug Fister in a steal of a deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Fister, who is 14-6 this year with a 2.55 ERA, cost the Nationals three lesser talents -- utility man Steve Lombardozzi and lefty pitchers Ian Krol and Robbie Ray.

Due to an injury to third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals made an in-season trade to pick up Asdrubal Cabrera.

Other than that, the only other major change was in the manager’s chair. Davey Johnson retired and was replaced with Matt Williams, who is a rookie in his job but was a well-respected player for years.

The Nationals, who used high draft picks during their losing seasons to select stars such as pitcher Stephen Strasburg, outfielder Bryce Harper and infielder Anthony Rendon, are in the playoffs for just the third time in the 46-year history of the franchise. They made it just once as the Montreal Expos before moving to Washington in 2005.

This year, at least, they owe their success to staying the course.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 14-6, 2.55 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-9, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister, who is 14-6 this year with a 2.55 ERA, gets the start Friday against the Marlins. The Nationals virtually stole Fister in an offseason trade. He cost the Nationals three lesser talents -- utility man Steve Lombardozzi and lefty pitchers Ian Krol and Robbie Ray. In return, Fister has solidified Washington’s rotation.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (9-10), who played his high school ball in Miami Dade County, improved to 6-3 in his career against his hometown team, the Marlins. Gonzalez went seven innings, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs, earning his first win (1-1) in Marlins Park, which wasn’t around when he was a star at Pace and Hialeah high schools. Gonzalez has perhaps just one more regular-season start left before he prepares for his second shot at the playoffs. In 2012, he became a star, posting a 21-8 record and a 2.79 ERA in the regular season. But in the playoffs, he was disappointing, getting two no-decisions and posting a 4.50 ERA.

--2B Asdrubal Cabrera plugged the leak in the Nationals’ infield that occurred when 3B Ryan Zimmerman tore his hamstring. Cabrera does not have big individual numbers, but the Nationals win a high percentage of their games when he is on the field. After Thursday’s win, the Nationals are 29-15 with Cabrera in the lineup.

--LHP Matt Thornton has secured a role as the top left-hander in the Nationals’ bullpen. Using his 97 mph fastball, Thornton has a 0.00 ERA in 16 appearances, totaling 10 innings. He has allowed eight hits and has eight strikeouts and just one walk. Thornton, 38, started the year with the Yankees, compiling a 2.55 ERA in 46 appearances.

--INF Pedro Florimon was claimed by the Nationals off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Florimon, who was the Twins’ Opening Day shortstop, struggled this season, hitting .092 (7-for-76) with a .310 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 22 strikeouts and eight walks in 33 games.

--OF Eury Perez was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday. The move was made to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Pedro Florimon, who was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it’s being a part of this rotation. They have something going on that is unbelievable. (Stephen) Strasburg, Jordan (Zimmermann), Doug Fister, Tanner Roark -- it’s fun for me to follow right behind.” -- LHP Gio Gonzalez after a win over Miami on Thursday when asked about his recent improvement.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He took batting practice Sept. 9, and he appeared in an instructional league game Sept. 17. Zimmerman may be activated during the weekend of Sept. 19-21.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor