Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals

MIAMI -- Their spot in the playoffs as the NL East champions has been assured, but the Washington Nationals face numerous decisions as they prepare for just the third playoff run in the franchise’s 46-year history.

Whether to activate third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who has been out since July 22 due to a torn hamstring, is a one of the major decisions facing the team.

But there are others choices to be made as well.

The Nationals need to figure out their four starters even though they have five quality candidates. And they also have to determine their bench and bullpen, with key guys sure to be left out of the mix because they have more than 25 deserving players.

Here’s a look at the team’s key dilemmas regarding their playoff roster:

--Rotation: Stephen Strasburg has been the ace all season and will likely start the Nationals’ first game. Jordan Zimmermann and Doug Fister, who won on Friday, will likely follow. Manager Matt Williams’ toughest choice will be between Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark for the fourth spot. Gonzalez is the rotation’s only lefty, giving him an edge, and he has playoff experience. And even though he did not pitch well in the 2012 postseason, he likely gets the edge.

--Infield: Ryan Zimmerman could be back on Saturday. But it remains to be seen how good his timing will be and how adept he will be on defense. After he was injured, the Nationals moved Anthony Rendon to third base and traded for Asdrubal Cabrera, plugging him in at second. That, at the moment, may be the Nationals’ best defensive lineup.

But a healthy Zimmerman would be -- at the very least -- a great option against lefty pitchers and/or as a late-inning pinch-hitter.

--End of the roster: Kevin Frandsen, who is valuable as a reserve first baseman, outfielder and third baseman, may be left off the roster. Left-hander Jerry Blevins, who has pitched in 61 games this year, is also in jeopardy after posting a 6.10 ERA since the All-Star break. Blevins’ role as a lefty reliever has been taken by Matt Thornton, who has a 0.00 ERA in 16 appearances over the span of 10 innings.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-64

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 12-5, 2.83 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 4-2, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann is set to start Saturday against the Marlins. He is on a run of 10 quality starts in a row and has not allowed a run in his past 6 2/3 innings. He has 22 quality starts for the season, which is tied with Stephen Strasburg for the team lead. Zimmermann had a career year last season when he went 19-9. But his ERA this season (2.83) is actually better than it was last year (3.25) even though the win-loss record does not reflect that fact. Zimmermann, 28, is 10th in the NL in ERA and has been described as a “born strike-thrower” who has a business-like demeanor on the mound. If he keeps this ERA level, it would be a career best, ahead of the 2.94 mark he posted in 2012.

--RHP Doug Fister won his career-high 15th game on Friday night. Fister (15-6), a right-hander who broke into the majors in 2009, won 14 games last season for his previous high. On Friday, Fister allowed five hits, two walks and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. His walk ratio is the lowest among active pitchers with more than 500 career innings, and he has yet to allow a steal this season.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg, who is set to pitch Sunday against the Marlins, has a 1.69 ERA in his past four starts. During those four starts over a span of 26 2/3 innings, he has struck out 28 and walked none. Strasburg, who was Washington’s Opening Day pitcher, is in line to get the Nationals’ first playoff start.

--3B Anthony Rendon went 0-for-3 with no RBIs or runs scored on Friday. Still, he entered Friday with 110 runs scored, which led the majors. Angels OF Mike Trout. Rendon is one of four players in the 10-year Nationals history to score 100 or more runs in a season, joining Nick Johnson (100 in 2006), Ryan Zimmerman (110 in 2009) and Alfonso Soriano (119 in 2006). While Rendon chases Soriano’s Nationals record, he also has 86 RBIs, which is second on the team to SS Ian Desmond’s 89. Along with 1B Adam LaRoche and RF Jayson Werth, the Nationals are the only team with four players totaling at least 80 RBIs this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s unbelievable. When you get a guy like ‘Zim’ coming off the DL, it’s a nice gift to have.” - Nationals pitcher Drew Storen, the fact that 3B Ryan Zimmerman is expected to return Saturday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (Grade 3 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was working out every other day and took part in throwing drills in batting practice Aug. 21 for the first time. He was running but not taking part in baseball activities as of Sept. 5. He took batting practice Sept. 9, and he appeared in an instructional league game Sept. 17. Zimmerman is expected to return Sept. 20.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor