Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH
MIAMI -- The more Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg pitches, the stronger he seems to be getting.
And that’s music to the ears of manager Matt Williams and for Strasburg, who is four years removed from Tommy John surgery and is looking forward to a strong postseason run.
“I‘m really excited, but trying not to focus on it too much, because I want to finish the season strong,” Strasburg said.
Williams said he has yet to name the Nationals’ Game 1 starter for their opening postseason series. But a durable Strasburg (235 strikeouts and a career-high 209 innings pitched) is a tempting option.
“We still have games left, a lot left,” Williams said. “He’s strong and he feels strong. His body feels good and he works really hard between starts. He’s crisp. He’s throwing strikes and he feels good about it. That’s the indicator to me and you can’t ask for anything more.”
Strasburg, who is 8-5 with a 3.66 ERA all-time against the Marlins, gave up only one hit through five innings and yielded three hits overall in a 2-1 Nationals win Sunday in Miami. He retired 16 of the final 18 batters he faced.
MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won four
NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 14-12, 4.02 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 14-10, 2.85 ERA)
--RHP Tanner Roark will get the first start against the Mets when the Nationals return home Tuesday to start a regular-season-ending seven-game homestand. Roark, 14-10 with a 2.85 ERA this season, has more career wins (4) against the Mets than any other opponent.
--RHP Stephen Strasburg had his second consecutive start in which he threw seven shutout innings. Strasburg struck out five to pick up his second consecutive victory of the season against the Marlins and continued to look strong despite pitching over 200 innings for the first time in his career.
--3B Anthony Rendon recorded his 39th double of the season in the fifth inning Sunday. Rendon entered the game tied for fifth-most doubles in the National League.
--RHP Craig Stammen has not allowed an earned run in 10 consecutive appearances. Stammen pitched a scoreless eighth Sunday with one strikeout.
--OF Eury Perez was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees. He had been designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday. The move was made to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Pedro Florimon, who was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Strasburg) was pounding the zone and throwing really good curveballs and changeups. He had pretty good fastball command today and continues to pitch really well.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on Stephen Strasburg, who pitched seven scoreless innings Sunday.
MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.
--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.
--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.
--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.
--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.
RHP Stephen Strasburg
RHP Jordan Zimmermann
RHP Tanner Roark
RHP Doug Fister
LHP Gio Gonzalez
RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)
RHP Tyler Clippard
RHP Drew Storen
RHP Craig Stammen
LHP Jerry Blevins
LHP Ross Detwiler
LHP Matt Thornton
RHP Aaron Barrett
LHP Xavier Cedeno
RHP Blake Treinen
RHP Ryan Mattheus
Wilson Ramos
Jose Lobaton
Sandy Leon
1B Adam LaRoche
2B Asdrubal Cabrera
SS Ian Desmond
3B Anthony Rendon
INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman
INF Kevin Frandsen
INF Danny Espinosa
INF Jeff Kobernus
INF/OF Tyler Moore
INF Pedro Florimon
LF Bryce Harper
CF Denard Span
RF Jayson Werth
OF Nate Schierholtz
OF Scott Hairston
OF Steven Souza Jr.
OF Michael Taylor