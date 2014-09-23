Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The more Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg pitches, the stronger he seems to be getting.

And that’s music to the ears of manager Matt Williams and for Strasburg, who is four years removed from Tommy John surgery and is looking forward to a strong postseason run.

“I‘m really excited, but trying not to focus on it too much, because I want to finish the season strong,” Strasburg said.

Williams said he has yet to name the Nationals’ Game 1 starter for their opening postseason series. But a durable Strasburg (235 strikeouts and a career-high 209 innings pitched) is a tempting option.

“We still have games left, a lot left,” Williams said. “He’s strong and he feels strong. His body feels good and he works really hard between starts. He’s crisp. He’s throwing strikes and he feels good about it. That’s the indicator to me and you can’t ask for anything more.”

Strasburg, who is 8-5 with a 3.66 ERA all-time against the Marlins, gave up only one hit through five innings and yielded three hits overall in a 2-1 Nationals win Sunday in Miami. He retired 16 of the final 18 batters he faced.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-64

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 14-12, 4.02 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 14-10, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will get the first start against the Mets when the Nationals return home Tuesday to start a regular-season-ending seven-game homestand. Roark, 14-10 with a 2.85 ERA this season, has more career wins (4) against the Mets than any other opponent.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg had his second consecutive start in which he threw seven shutout innings. Strasburg struck out five to pick up his second consecutive victory of the season against the Marlins and continued to look strong despite pitching over 200 innings for the first time in his career.

--3B Anthony Rendon recorded his 39th double of the season in the fifth inning Sunday. Rendon entered the game tied for fifth-most doubles in the National League.

--RHP Craig Stammen has not allowed an earned run in 10 consecutive appearances. Stammen pitched a scoreless eighth Sunday with one strikeout.

--OF Eury Perez was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees. He had been designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday. The move was made to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Pedro Florimon, who was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Strasburg) was pounding the zone and throwing really good curveballs and changeups. He had pretty good fastball command today and continues to pitch really well.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on Stephen Strasburg, who pitched seven scoreless innings Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor