Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Ryan Zimmerman, who had missed 55 games with a right hamstring strain, came off the disabled list before Saturday’s game in Miami and had two hits against the Marlins in three at-bats.

He did not play Sunday and the Nationals had an off-day Monday. Zimmerman was originally slated to start at home Tuesday against the New York Mets, according to manager Matt Williams.

But the Nationals decided to hold Zimmerman out of the lineup to rest his hamstring after he legged out a triple Saturday and then tried to score on a grounder. He came on as a pinch-hitter and was retired in his plate appearance in the last of the seventh.

“I am still getting a little bit better,” Zimmerman said. “We will find out this week what I can do and what I can’t do. Unfortunately we don’t have a lot of time left.”

Said Williams: “Since he was sore we are being cautious. It is like spring training for him.”

Zimmerman is hitting .286 with five homers and 37 RBIs in 199 at-bats this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-64

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 7-8, 3.88 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-10, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark got the start at home Tuesday one week after he was the starter a week ago as the Nationals clinched the NL East title at Atlanta. Roark improved to 4-0 this year against the Mets and 5-0 in his career as he gave up five hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings. He has now won his last three starts in a bid for a spot in the post-season rotation. “You have to keep doing your job,” said Roark, who gave up five hits and two runs in 6 and 1/3 innings. “You really can’t think about it.” Said manager Matt Williams: “He can throw multiple pitches for strikes. He doesn’t blow the radar gun up. He has four pitches to work with. That is the art of pitching.” Williams has been impressed that all five starters are ending the season on a strong note. Deciding on a post-season rotation will not be easy. “Those are good tough decisions,” Williams said. “That is a good thing for us.”

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Wednesday at home against the New York Mets. He has made 26 starts this year and in 151 2/3 innings has allowed just 133 hits.

--3B Anthony Rendon began Tuesday with 110 runs scored, the most in the National League. He got the night off as Kevin Frandsen started at third.

--3B Kevin Frandsen, who was taking groundballs more than four hours before the game, got the rare start at third as Anthony Rendon got the night off. Frandsen was 1-for-3 and is hitting .258.

--C Wilson Ramos now has a record of 46-37 as the starting catcher for the Nationals. His backup, Jose Lobaton, has a mark of 37-19. Ramos is hitting .258 after going 1-for-3.

--1B Adam LaRoche had two hits, including a three-run homer in the fifth, as Washington won 4-2 over the Nationals. It was 26th homer of the year for LaRoche and it came off Mets’ starter Bartolo Colon.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring soreness) was not in the starting lineup Tuesday and was retired as a pinch-hitter. He came off the DL on Saturday and had two hits and then did not play Sept. Sunday. Washington had an off-day Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He can throw multiple pitches for strikes. He doesn’t blow the radar gun up. He has four pitches to work with. That is the art of pitching.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams said RHP Tanner Roark after a win over the Mets on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring soreness) was not in the starting lineup Sept. 23 and was retired as a pinch-hitter. He came off the DL on Sept. 20 and had two hits and then did not play Sept. 21. Washington had an off day Sept. 22.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (bruised shoulder) may get an extra day of rest before his next start, according to manager Matt Williams. Zimmermann was hit in the shoulder on a batted ball on Sept. 21.

--CF Denard Span (scraped right knee) most likely won’t play Sept. 24 as a precaution.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor