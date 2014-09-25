Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The good news for the Washington Nationals is that they are on the verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.

They are currently first in the league at 92-64, with the Los Angeles Dodgers (91-88) the only team with a realistic shot at catching them.

However, the road to the No. 1 seed was made a little bit more challenging when the Nationals’ home game with the New York Mets was rained out Wednesday night. Washington (92-64) will play split doubleheaders Thursday and Friday.

The Nationals, who won nine of their past 10 games, and the Mets (76-81) will play a doubleheader at Nationals Park on Thursday.

Washington right-hander Blake Treinen (2-3, 1.94 ERA) will face right-hander Dillon Gee (7-8, 3.88 ERA) in the first game Thursday, while Nationals lefty Gio Gonzalez (9-10, 3.74 ERA) will go against righty Zack Wheeler (11-10, 3.49 ERA) in the second game. Gonzalez and Gee were slated to pitch Wednesday.

The Nationals already were slated to play a split doubleheader at home Friday against the Miami Marlins.

“It is not ideal for sure,” Washington manager Matt Williams said Wednesday night, “but we can’t do much about the weather. The weather is pretty bad tonight. We are not the only team that has had to play doubleheaders this year. We have to deal with it. We have a lot of position players here (due to September roster expansion).”

Williams said righty Doug Fister (15-6, 2.55 ERA) and righty Taylor Hill (0-0, 4.15 ERA) will pitch for the Nationals on Friday, though he did not give the order. Fister originally was slated to pitch Thursday before the Wednesday game was rained out.

Hill spent most of this year at Triple-A Syracuse, where he was 11-7 with a 2.81 ERA, and has been working out in the instructional league in Viera, Fla., with other players. Hill, 25, a Vanderbilt product, made his major league debut with the Nationals on June 25 and pitched in one other game for Washington this season.

“He is good to throw five innings, depending on pitch counts,” Williams of Hill.

The back-to-back twinbills also mean third baseman/outfielder Ryan Zimmerman, who came off the disabled list Saturday after recovering from a right hamstring injury, will miss an extra day of seeing live pitching. He has not played since Saturday, but he was in the lineup in left field as the No. 2 hitter before Wednesday’s game was rained out.

Williams said he does not plan to have any of his everyday players play both games of either doubleheader.

“We just have to deal with it,” Williams said. “It is part of the game that we play. We will get Zimmerman in there both days.”

Williams also said that right-hander Stephen Strasburg will pitch Saturday against the Marlins, with right-hander Jordan Zimmermann slated to go in the regular-season finale Sunday. If Strasburg pitches the playoff opener Oct. 3, he would be going on five days’ rest. If Zimmermann gets the ball for Game 1, he would have the regular four days’ rest. The Nationals have not announced their postseason rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-64

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Doubleheader: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 7-8, 3.88 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Blake Treinen, 2-3, 1.94 ERA); Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 11-10, 3.49 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-10, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Denard Span was not in the starting lineup before Wednesday’s game was rained out against the New York Mets in Washington. He bruised his knee in the third inning Tuesday as he made a sliding catch on the warning track in center. Rookie Michael Taylor pinch-hit for Span in the last of the third on Tuesday. “He is fine,” manager Matt Williams said Wednesday. “He banged his knee good. There is no cause for alarm. We decided to give him a day off” before Wednesday’s game was rained out against the New York Mets.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will get the start on Thursday at home against the New York Mets in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. He has made 26 starts this year and in 151 2/3 innings has allowed just 133 hits. He is 1-3 in four starts against the Mets this season and 6-4 in his career against New York.

--RHP Blake Treinen will start the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday against the Mets. He is 2-3 with an ERA of 1.94 in 14 games, with six starts, this year for the Nationals.

--3B Anthony Rendon began Wednesday with 110 runs scored, the most in the National League. After he had off Tuesday, he was back in the lineup and hitting in the leadoff spot Wednesday before the game was rained out against the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is not ideal for sure but we can’t do much about the weather. The weather is pretty bad tonight. We are not the only team that has had to play doubleheaders this year. We have to deal with it. We have a lot of position players here (due to September roster expansion).”-- Nationals manager Matt Williams after Wednesday’s rainout forced back-to-back doubleheaders Thursday and Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring soreness) appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23. He came off the disabled list Sept. 20 after recovering from the same ailment.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (bruised shoulder) may get an extra day of rest before his last regular-season start, according to manager Matt Williams. Zimmermann was hit in the shoulder on a batted ball Sept. 21.

--CF Denard Span (scraped right knee) likely won’t play Sept. 24 as a precaution.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor