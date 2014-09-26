Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals reliever Drew Storen has been nearly perfect since he became the team’s closer earlier this month.

Storen posted his 21st straight scoreless outing on Tuesday as he got the save in a 4-2 win over the New York Mets. Then he retired three batters in a row and got the save in the second game Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Mets.

It was his 11th save of the year and 10th in 10 tries since Rafael Soriano was relieved of the closer role following a meltdown at home in the ninth inning Sept. 5 in a game the Nationals lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in 11 innings.

Storen is 2-1 with 20 holds and an ERA of 1.14 in 64 outings this year.

The Stanford graduate had 43 saves for the Nationals in 2011 and then had four in 2012 and three last year.

First-year manager Matt Williams, the bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks last year, said Storen has impressed him this year.

“Drew does a good job of pitching to the situation,” Williams said. “He reads swings real well. He has a good feel for pitching. He is smart; he understands the opponent.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Marlins (RHP Jared Cosart, 13-10, 3.70 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 15-6, 2.55); Marlins (LHP Andrew Heaney, 0-3, 5.33 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Taylor Hill, 0-0, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister will start the first game on Friday in a split-doubleheader with the Marlins. He is tied for the team lead in wins with Tanner Roark with 15 wins. He has made 24 starts and has pitched 155 innings and allowed 150 hits, including 18 homers.

--RHP Taylor Hill will start the second game on Friday in the split-doubleheader with the Miami Marlins. Hill pitched in two games out of the bullpen for the Nationals earlier this year, as he made his big league debut in Milwaukee in June. Hill spent most of the year at Triple-A Syracuse, where he won 11 games. “Taylor had a great year,” according to Mark Scialabba, the director of player development for the Nationals. “He improved his command of all of his pitches and has the ability to move the FB ball to all quadrants of the strike zone. He’s a competitor and attacks the zone with an effective 4 pitch mix. He’s made strides with the command and usage of his change and has improved his sharpness of his slider and curve. After he returned from the Major League Club he dealt with some adversity, but finished up the season strong.”

--OF Bryce Harper was 1-for-4 in the first game Thursday as his average fell to .267. “He is not being patient enough,” said manager Matt Williams. “He wants to do well. He will be fine. He can get hot in a hurry.” Harper did not play in the second game.

--LHP Jerry Blevins, who entered the day with an ERA of 5.13, fanned five of the eight batters he faced while getting six outs in the first game of the Thursday doubleheader. He allowed one run and no hits in two innings and lowered his ERA to 4.95. In his last 4 1/3 innings he has given up one hit with 10 strikeouts as he makes his case for a post-season roster spot.

--OF Steven Souza, Jr. was named the Nationals Minor League Player of the Year this week. He hit .350 with 18 homers for Triple-A Syracuse and is now on the Washington roster for the stretch run. Souza is hitting .111 in 18 at-bats for Washington.

--RHP Lucas Giolito was named the Nationals Minor League Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday. “It has definitely been a fun ride,” Giolito, who was 10-2 with an ERA of 2.20 for low Class A Hagerstown of the South Atlantic League, said Thursday while sitting in the Nationals’ dugout. He was coming off Tommy John surgery and the Nationals put a limit on his innings this year. “I felt like I was strong all year,” he said.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez got the start Thursday at home against the New York Mets in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. He fanned a career-high 12 batters in seven innings and allowed just one hit as he got the win and lowered his ERA to 3.57. “I have had some fun outings this year. I was definitely aggressive this time in the strike zone,” said Gonzalez, who gave a lot of credit to catcher Wilson Ramos. “We were on the same game plan. We wanted to attack these guys. I wanted to do my best to save the bullpen as much as possible and go deep in this game.” Manager Matt Williams was impressed. “He threw great curveballs, great change ups,” Williams said. “Tonight he felt really good. He was in command the whole game. It was one of the best (this year). I think command-wise tonight was his best outing for sure.” The lefty is now 2-3 against the Mets this year and 7-4 in his career.

--RHP Blake Treinen started the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday against the Mets. He was 2-3 with an ERA of 1.94 in 14 games, with six starts, this year for the Nationals before going 4 1/3 innings and allowing eight hits and four runs as his ERA rose to 2.49 in a no-decision.

--3B Anthony Rendon began Thursday with 110 runs scored, the most in the National League. He started at third and batted leadoff in the second game Thursday and had two hits. He is hitting .288.

--3B Ryan Zimmerman was 1-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday. He was retired as a pinch-hitter in the second game. It was his first start since coming off the DL Sept. 20.

--CF Denard Span (bruised right knee) was held out of the starting lineup in both games Thursday after he made a sliding catch on the warning track in center and hit his knee in the third inning Tuesday to rob Matt den Dekker of extra bases. “We will see how he is. He is a little sore. There is no lasting effect,” said manager Matt Williams. “I am not going to push him.” Williams said he expects Span to play in one of the games Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s important.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams on his team needing one win in a doubleheader against Miami Friday to clinch home field in the NL playoffs.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring soreness) was in the starting lineup in left field Sept. 25 in the first game after he was used as a pinch-hitter Sept. 23. He came off the DL on Sept. 20 and had two hits and then did not play Sept. 21. Washington had an off-day Sept. 22.

--CF Denard Span (scraped right knee) was hurt Sept. 23 and has not played since, as of Sept. 25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (bruised right shoulder) was hit by a batted ball Sept. 21. He may get an extra day of rest before his last regular-season start, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

