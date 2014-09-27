Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals clinched homefield advantage through the National League Championship Series with a 4-0 win in the afternoon portion of Friday’s day-night doubleheader against the Florida Marlins.

Now they won’t play a meaningful game until they open the NL Division Series next Friday. Manager Matt Williams knows he has to keep his team sharp over the next week, beginning with the final two games against the Marlins.

“Get the regular guys in there for a few at-bats and get them out, but still maintain their playing and then try not to give guys days off, because there’s many days off after (the regular season ends),” Williams said.

Following Sunday’s game, the Nationals will be idle for four days before opening against the winner of the wild-card game.

“It’s important for us to concentrate on staying as sharp as possible,” Williams said. “To create game situations is difficult. I mean there’s nothing like getting in the game and playing it and having some big hairy guy throwing 98 miles an hour at you. You don’t simulate that unless you play. We don’t have that opportunity and so what we must do during workouts and all of the things that we plan on doing is make sure we go as game speed as possible.”

Williams talked about how he’ll accomplish that.

“I would imagine that at some point during that period we’ll have an intersquad game, or some sort of simulated situation where we can see real pitches and real situations,” he said. “We have the ability to set situations up during that and play at game speed.”

Williams said the intersquad or simulated game will enable he and his coaches to “get guys out there on defense, get them out on the bases, simulate something, react. ... It’s beneficial offensively, it’s beneficial defensively, and running the bases as well.”

He added the team will have a heavy workout at some point and a light workout as well.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-13, 4.44 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 13-11, 3.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister allowed just three hits and fanned nine with no walks as he got the win in the first game Friday as the Nationals locked down the homefield edge for the National League playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Marlins. “It is a big milestone,” Fister said. “I think it will give us some edge in the playoffs. Guys are comfortable here. That means a lot.” Fister lowered his ERA to 2.41 this year and improved to 16-6 as he leads the team in wins.

--LF Ryan Zimmerman, who came off the disabled list Sept. 20, started in left field in the first game Friday. He missed 55 games with a right hamstring injury after going on the DL July 23. “He came out of it great,” manager Matt Williams said. The manager said Zimmerman would be available to pinch-hit in the second game Friday. Zimmerman was 1-for-4 in the first game and struck out as pinch hitter in the second game.

--CF Denard Span started in center in the first game Friday. It was his first appearance since he bruised his knee while making a diving catch on the warning track in center on Tuesday against the New York Mets. “He’s good. He has a big ‘ole gash on his knee,” said manager Matt Williams. Span led off and was 1-for-4, which left his average at .299. His only hit was the 181st of the year, which set a career high.

--RF Jayson Werth sat out the opener Friday against the Marlins, but went 3-for-4 in the nightcap, a 15-7 loss. He came to bat in the ninth inning of what was essentially a meaningless game for Washington needing a home run for the cycle. “I surely was,” Werth said when asked if he was trying it when he struck out in the ninth inning. “I don’t think in my whole baseball career from tee ball (on), I don’t think I’ve ever hit for the cycle.”

--RHP Taylor Hill (0-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings in his first major league start. The rookie, whose two previous appearances were in relief, allowed seven runs on 10 hits. “I definitely wasn’t sharp like I wanted to be,” he said. “That’s part of pitching, being able to battle and throw strikes and I found myself behind a lot of hitters and it ended up hurting me. You’ve got to build off that and learn how to pitch, and learn a little something about yourself.”

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (13-11, 3.23 ERA) looks to complete a strong finish to his regular season Saturday against the Marlins. After losing at Atlanta on Aug. 8, Strasburg was 8-10 with a 3.68 ERA. Since then, he’s won 5-of-6 decisions and lowered his ERA by nearly half a run. Over his last two starts, he hasn’t allowed a run in 14 innings, while striking out 12 and walking only two.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want the home-field advantage if you can get it. It’s not the end all, be all, but it’s an accomplishment, having the best record in the NL.” -- RF Jayson Werth.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (scraped right knee) was hurt Sept. 23, and he did not play Sept. 24-25. He started in center in the first game Sept. 26.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (bruised right shoulder) was hit by a batted ball Sept. 21. He may get an extra day of rest before his last regular-season start, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He will miss the entire season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Taylor Hill

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Ryan Mattheus

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Jeff Kobernus

INF/OF Tyler Moore

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz

OF Scott Hairston

OF Steven Souza Jr.

OF Michael Taylor