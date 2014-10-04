Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- So what does Washington Nationals’ pitcher Jordan Zimmermann try to do for an encore? He will just try to beat the San Francisco Giants, the World Series winners in 2010 and 2012, in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at home Saturday to try and even the series.

In his last start, on Sunday, Zimmermann threw a no-hitter at home to beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 in the last game of the regular season. His start will come after Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg started and lost Game 1 on Friday by a score of 3-2.

“Life has been the same way it has always been,” Zimmermann said Friday, about his no-hitter. “Come to the ballpark every day, prepare for the playoffs, here. You know, my phone has been blowing up every day, but I guess that comes with throwing a no-hitter.”

“It is exciting going out there for sure,” added Zimmermann, who pitched in relief in 2012 for Washington in the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals. “The fans are going crazy, and get you all amped up, and it was a fun moment. Hopefully, we have a bunch more of those coming up.”

But Zimmermann will not be the first pitcher to take part in a no-hitter on the last day of the season and then make his next start in the playoffs.

In 1975 Vida Blue was the starting pitcher for the Oakland’s A’s in a no-hitter on the last day of the regular season against the Angels.

He then started Game 2 of the American League playoffs against the Boston Red Sox in his next start. But there is a catch -- Blue was one of four Oakland pitchers who combined for the no-hitter, while Zimmermann went the distance.

Paul Lindblad, one of the four Oakland pitchers in the no-hitter, played for the Washington Senators in 1971, the last year for the team before it moved to Texas.

There have been five no-hitters on the last day of the regular season. Another was a perfect game by Mike Witt of the Angles in 1984 against the Texas Rangers. His catcher was Bob Boone, now a front office executive with the Nationals. Boone was scouting the Pittsburgh Pirates and not at Nationals Park for the no-hitter by Zimmermann.

“He was tremendous that day. He had everything working,” Boone said this week of the perfect game by Witt, which took place nearly 30 years to the day before the Zimmermann gem.

Boone said it did not matter if the no-hitter came in the first day of the season or the last.

Now Zimmermann will try to join Roy Halladay as pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the regular season and postseason.

But Washington will also try to bury the memory of the Game 5 loss in 2012 when the Nats blew a 6-0 lead to the Cardinals in the finale with starter Gio Gonzalez on the mound.

“We really didn’t know anything coming in two years ago,” said Zimmermann, drafted out of Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point by the Nationals in 2007 in the second round. “You know, after going out there, and experiencing it one time, I think we are all more prepared now, and kind of know what to expect.”

What does he think of facing the Giants?

“You know, they are good one through eight,” said Zimmermann. “Any one of them can you take you deep at any time if you make a mistake. You know, they are experienced. That is for sure. If you make your pitches, and throw the game you want to throw, I mean good things will happen. You have to stay out of the middle of the plate, pitch your game.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-66, first place in National League East

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Giants lead Nationals 1-0

NEXT: NLDS, Game 2, Saturday -- Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 9-13, 3.57 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 14-5, 2.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg made his first postseason start on Friday at home against the Giants and it was an uneven one. He gave up eight hits -- and a lot of loud outs -- and two runs (one earned) with one walk and just two strikeouts in five innings, plus two batters. He was pulled with no outs and two runners on base in the sixth and replaced by Jerry Blevins, who got out of the inning. The opponent for Strasburg was Jake Peavy, his boyhood idol while growing up in San Diego. Was Strasburg too amped up? “I don’t think so,” manager Matt Williams said. “I think Jake was good. Throwing the ball to both corners, breaking balls in fastball counts, and vice versa. He is a veteran; he knows what he is doing. Made good pitches early. Like I said, we had opportunities. One swing of the bat can mean the difference in our game today. It didn’t happen. We will see if it can happen tomorrow.”

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start Game 2 of the NLDS at home Saturday against the Giants. In his last start, in the regular-season finale on Sunday, he fanned 10 batters and threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

--3B Anthony Rendon, in his first postseason game, was hitless in his first three at bats. He singled to lead off the eighth and went to second on a single by Adam LaRoche but was stranded. Rendon hit .287 with 21 homers this year.

--LHP Jerry Blevins was considered to be on the bubble to make the postseason roster, since the Nationals have other lefty options in the bullpen. But he was named to the roster over lefty Ross Detwiler, and that decision looked good when Blevins came on with two on and no outs in the top of the sixth for starter Stephen Strasburg in the sixth as Washington trailed 2-0. Blevins retired the next three batters to get out of the jam and then Nate Schierholtz pinch-hit for him in the last of the sixth.

--PH Nate Schierholtz, a former Giant, lined a pinch-hit double to lead off the sixth against Jake Peavy. But Schierholtz was stranded in the inning.

--SS Ian Desmond fanned with runners on base in the sixth and eighth. Desmond struck out to end the sixth on a fastball of 100 miles per hour by rookie reliever Hunter Strickland, who pitched in the minor leagues for the Richmond Flying Squirrels earlier this season. “That’s fine. He has never seen Strickland,” said Washington skipper Matt Williams, in his first postseason game as a manager. “He throws a hundred. Those are pretty good fastballs. I would take that opportunity for Desi every day. He has been really big for us this year, hitting from that spot. Driven in a lot of runs for us. We will take that opportunity any time we can get it.”

--LF Bryce Harper hit a long solo homer to right to put the Nationals on the board against rookie Hunter Strickland in the seventh. “He is someone I believe in, period,” said manager Matt Williams. “From spring training, on, of course, he is one of our guys. He is an important piece for us.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We hadn’t done much offensively till that point and he gave us a spark.” - Nationals manager Matt Williams, on Bryce Harper’s solo homer leading off the seventh inning Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Zimmerman (hamstring) missed 55 games with his hamstring strain before he returned from the disabled list Sept. 20. He was not in the starting lineup on Oct. 3 for the first game of the NLDS but he did come off the bench and was retired as a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He is out for the season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

