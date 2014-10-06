Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have traded several top pitching prospects for proven big leaguers over the past few years.

Before the 2013 season, the Nationals traded Alex Meyer to the Minnesota Twins in a deal that sent center fielder Denard Span to Washington.

Prior to this season, Nathan Karns, a young right-hander, was sent to Tampa Bay in part of a deal that netted backup catcher Jose Lobaton.

And back in December, the Nationals parted ways with top pitching prospects Robbie Ray and Ian Krol, along with infielder Steve Lombardozzi and his big league experience, to the Detroit Tigers in a deal that brought right-hander Doug Fister to the nation’s capital.

Now, Fister is tasked with trying to keep the Nationals alive when he pitches on Monday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants as his team is down 2-0 after a crushing 2-1 loss in 18 innings on Saturday night.

Fister may have been the most consistent pitcher for the Nationals once he came off the disabled list in early May with a lat sprain.

The tall right-hander was 16-6 with an ERA of 2.41 in 25 starts this season.

“I don’t know that we are in this situation without Doug,” first baseman Adam LaRoche said. “I think he’s helped our starters a ton.”

Fister works fast and gets a lot of ground-ball outs.

“You know, the guy doesn’t break 90 miles an hour very often,” LaRoche said. “He has a knack for sawing guys off, which is pretty tough to do, with that velocity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-66, first place in National League East

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Giants lead Nationals 2-0

NEXT: NLDS, Game 3, Monday -- Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 16-6, 2.41 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 18-10, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Danny Espinosa took over after 2B Asdrubal Cabrera was ejected for arguing strikes in the 10th inning of Saturday night’s playoff game. A former starting second baseman, Espinosa was 0-for-3 in Game 2 of the NLDS.

--2B Asdrubal Cabrera was ejected in the top of the 10th inning Saturday after he fanned for the first out. He argued the second and third strikes and then was tossed by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza, who then threw out Williams for arguing. Bench coach Randy Knorr, a veteran minor league manager, took over for Williams. “I thought the 3-1 pitch was a little up (to Cabrera). Then, of course, he thought the 3-2 pitch was up,” Williams said. “Once he was ejected, I went out there. What I said is between me and the umpire.” Cabrera was 1-for-4 and was replaced by Danny Espinosa.

--3B Anthony Rendon set a franchise record with four hits in Game 2 on Saturday. He was held hitless Friday. He also walked and was stranded in the 18th as the game ended as Jayson Werth flied out to right.

--CF Denard Span was hitless in Game 1 on Friday. He was retired on all seven at-bats in Game 2 on Saturday.

--SS Ian Desmond, who struck out twice in Game 1, was 1-for-6 in Game 2 on Saturday. Chelsey Desmond, the wife of Ian Desmond, is expecting the couple’s third child any day. Manager Matt Williams said before Game 2 that Desmond could miss a game. “There is a chance. With those things, you certainly never know. There are off days as well. She is very close. Desi is keeping us well informed of the events going on,” Williams said.

--RHP Doug Fister will start Game 3 on Monday in San Francisco against the Giants. He was 16-6 this season for the Nationals after he was dealt in a trade by the Detroit Tigers in December. Among the players that the Tigers got from Washington were pitchers Robbie Ray and Ian Krol, both of whom spent time in Detroit this season.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann started Game 2 on Saturday against the Giants after pitching a no-hitter on the final game of the regular season on Sept. 28 in a 1-0 win against the Marlins. He fanned 10 in that game, which was the fifth time in MLB history that a no-hitter was thrown on the last day of the season. He was within one out of a shutout on Saturday when he was taken out after giving up a walk with two outs. He was not involved in the decision as the Nationals lost 2-1 in 18 innings. “What did we decide to take him out? Because if he got in trouble in the ninth or got a baserunner, we were going to bring our closer in,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “That is what we have done all year.” He pitched out of the bullpen in his last NLDS appearance in 2012 against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals won the last 13 games started by the Wisconsin native in the regular season, with the lone loss coming July 11 in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

--LF Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring) came off the DL on Sept. 20 after he missed 55 games with his injury. He has not started either game of the NLDS and has been used as a pinch-hitter in both games. He had a pinch-single in Game 2 on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought the 3-1 pitch was a little up (to 2B Asdrubal Cabrera). Then, of course, he thought the 3-2 pitch was up. Once he was ejected, I went out there. What I said is between me and the umpire.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams after he was ejected in the 10th inning of a 2-1 loss to San Francisco in Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Zimmerman (hamstring) missed 55 games with his hamstring strain before he returned from the disabled list Sept. 20. He was not in the starting lineup on Oct. 3 for the first game of the NLDS but come off the bench as a pinch-hitter in Games 1 and 2.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (right back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on May 14. He aggravated the injury May 25. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 26, then moved to Potomac on Aug. 31 and to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2.

--LF Nate McLouth (torn labrum in right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 21.

--RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--RHP Erik Davis (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 13. He is out for the season.

--LHP Matt Purke (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 25 and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Stephen Strasburg

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Gio Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Rafael Soriano (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Aaron Barrett

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam LaRoche

2B Asdrubal Cabrera

SS Ian Desmond

3B Anthony Rendon

INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman

INF Kevin Frandsen

INF Danny Espinosa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Bryce Harper

CF Denard Span

RF Jayson Werth

OF Nate Schierholtz