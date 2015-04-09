Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Less than two weeks ago, Matt den Dekker was a member of the New York Mets, the team that drafted him in the fifth round out of the University of Florida in 2010.

Now he is a reserve outfielder for the Washington Nationals, the favorites in the National League East.

“We have a great team here. I am going to come in and try to do my role,” said den Dekker, 26, was traded by the Mets to the Nationals on March 30 for lefty reliever Jerry Blevins.

“I spent a lot of time with them,” den Dekker said of the Mets, who will end a three-game series at Nationals Park on Thursday afternoon. He played in 27 games with the Mets in 2013 and in 53 last year as he hit .250 last season.

He was teammates in 2014 with right-hander Jake deGrom, who started for the Mets on Wednesday and allowed two runs in six innings in Washington’s 2-1 win.

“He has that demeanor where he goes out there and he wants the ball,” said den Dekker, who didn’t play Wednesday. “He has a great arm and he comes after you. He is a great pitcher.”

In the opener Monday, den Dekker was retired in his only at-bat against the Mets as the Nationals lost 3-1 to veteran Bartolo Colon.

“He is a strike-thrower. He likes to move it around a lot,” den Dekker said of Colon, who made his seventh Opening Day start.

A Florida native, den Dekker was teammates at Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale with Michael A. Taylor, the young center fielder for the Nationals.

Since the trade, den Dekker has been living near Nationals Park, which on Monday was awarded the All-Star Game for 2018.

”(The neighborhood) is up and coming,“ he said. ”It is pretty cool they have the All-Star Game coming.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 9-5, 2.27 in 2014) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 14-11, 3.14 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder surgery in January 2015) is slated to play Thursday for high Class A Potomac. He is eligible to be activated from the disabled list Saturday, but he said he is aiming to play when the Nationals begin a series at Boston on Monday.

--OF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery on March 9) was with the team for the first two games, but manager Matt Williams said Span would head back to Florida after the April 9 game against the Mets. Williams said Span would begin playing simulated games upon his return to Viera, Fla.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) continues to make progress after being placed on the disabled list April 5 (retroactive to March 27). “He is doing his exercises. It is an everyday thing,” manager Matt Williams said.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (14-5, 2.66 in 2014) allowed one run in six innings Wednesday against the Mets in his first start of the season. In his previous regular-season start at Nationals Park, he threw a no-hitter on Sept. 29 against the Marlins. In his last start at home, against the Giants in Game 2 and the NL Division Series, he took a shutout into the ninth inning. “He is real good,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. Zimmermann was pleased with his outing. He fanned Curtis Granderson with a slider with two outs and the bases loaded in the second. “I knew he was sitting on a fastball,” Zimmermann said.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will start at home Thursday against the Mets. He will be opposed by RHP Matt Harvey, who got the win in the only meeting between the two pitchers April 19, 2013. The Mets won that game, 7-1. Strasburg went 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA in four starts this spring.

--RHP Tanner Roark won 15 games as a starter last year, but he will work out of the bullpen to start the year as the Nationals added RHP Max Scherzer to the rotation. How will he be used? “It depends on the day. One day he could be the long guy,” said manager Matt Williams, who added on other days Roark could face a few batters late in the game. Roark did not pitch in the first two games of the season.

--OF Bryce Harper is one of 12 players to hit at least 55 homers before he turned 22. Two others are active: Mike Trout and Giancarlo Stanton. Harper hit the third Opening Day homer of his career Monday, a solo shot against Mets RHP Bartolo Colon. He added two hits Wednesday, plus an intentional walk. “I feel good up there. I‘m trying to have good at bats,” he said. He has four of his team’s 10 hits on the year.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman, making the move from third base, hit a two-run homer in the first against Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year. Zimmerman also made a diving catch on a bunt attempt by deGrom in the second with runners on first and second with one out. “I feel pretty comfortable over there,” he said of playing first.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is nice they have that confidence in me.” -- RHP Blake Treinen, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday in the Nationals’ 2-1 win over the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder surgery in January 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took his first at-bats of spring training in a minor league game March 30. He slated to begin a rehab assignment with high Class A Potomac on April 9. He aims to be activated April 13.

--CF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He ran sprints and played catch March 30. He will begin playing simulated games in Florida on April 10, and he hopes to return in early May.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Moore

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson