Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Reed Johnson, 38, is no stranger to being released, traded or signing as a free agent with another team.

Since 2007, Johnson played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. The latest transaction listing under his career log came on March 29 when he was released by the Marlins after he hit .235 in 187 at-bats spread out over 113 games last season.

But the next day, he was gobbled up by the Washington Nationals, who signed him as a free agent to be a reserve outfielder.

“I just pack a bag I can survive with for 12 or 14 days,” said Johnson, standing in front of his locker in the Nationals clubhouse. “All of the rest of the stuff in the house is unfortunately tossed onto the family to deal with.”

Johnson, who is married with three children, said he has extended family helping with the cross-country move. “I have been fortunate that I have a good support system. I have a brother-in-law and father-in-law who are driving with two trucks from California” to Washington.

On the field, Johnson can take solace that he is no stranger to the National League East. Besides last year with the Marlins, he played in 2012 and 2013 with the Braves.

“In the role that I am going to have you study the bullpen” of opponents, he said. “It is one thing to look at them on video but is another to face them. Having that familiarity with the division is good.”

“Matt Williams knows how I have been used in the past,” Johnson said of the Washington manager. “He will probably to continue to use me like the Cubs, Marlins and Braves have used me.”

One connection Johnson had to the Nationals was with fellow outfielder Jayson Werth, who had right shoulder surgery in January and is eligible to come off the disabled list on Saturday. The two played in the minor leagues in the Toronto system with Double-A Tennessee of the Southern League in 2001.

“His wife was pregnant with their first child, who is now 13, which kind of ages you,” said Johnson, who was drafted by the Blue Jays out of Cal State Fullerton in the 17th round in 1999.

The Nationals ended a three-game series with the Mets on Thursday at home as Johnson had an RBI single in the ninth in a 6-3 loss.

Johnson will get a chance to bond some more with his new team on a road trip that begins Friday in Philadelphia.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 10-10, 3.57 ERA in 2014) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-2, 2.83 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg made his first start of the season Thursday at home against the Mets. It was the second time he went up against Matt Harvey, who made his first appearance since August, 2013. Strasburg was tagged with the loss Thursday as he gave up six runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings with nine hits allowed. “I thought he threw well. The ball did not roll his way today,” said right fielder Bryce Harper.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will make his first start of the season on Friday in Philadelphia. He missed part of last year with arm problems but said in spring training that he feels as good as he did in 2012, when he won 21 games. He was 10-10 with an ERA of 3.57 last year for the Nationals.

--OF Bryce Harper had four hits in the first two games while the rest of his team had six. He fanned in his first three at-bats on Thursday against Matt Harvey and was hitless in four at-bats. “I don’t know if it is tough to layoff,” Harper said of a high fastball that got him out. “He is tough out there.”

--OF Clint Robinson made his first start, in left, for the Nationals on Thursday. He spent eight years in the minor leagues with 141 homers at the level. He was hitless in three at-bats Thursday. “We have to do a better job of putting runs on the board,” said Robinson, whose team scored just six runs in the three-game series to start the year.

--CF Michael A. Taylor had two hits in a 6-3 loss on Thursday to the Mets. He has started in center and batted leadoff in the first three games and collected at least one hit in all three contests.

--RF Jayson Werth began a rehab assignment with high Class A Potomac on Thursday. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to do a better job of putting runs on the board.” -- Nationals LF Clint Robinson after a loss to the Mets on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April.

--OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder surgery in January 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took his first at-bats of spring training in a minor league game March 30. He slated to begin a rehab assignment with high Class A Potomac on April 9. He aims to be activated April 13.

--CF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He ran sprints and played catch March 30. He will begin playing simulated games in Florida on April 10, and he hopes to return in early May.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Moore

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson