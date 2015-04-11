Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA - The Washington Nationals, widely believed to be one of the best teams in the National League heading into this season, need the cavalry to arrive.

They continue to bumble along, falling to 1-3 with a 4-1 loss in Philadelphia on Friday night. They clearly miss injured regulars Jayson Werth and Denard Span, who are expected back soon, and third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is not.

In their absence the Washington offense has produced just seven runs in four games, not nearly enough to overcome their other lapses. They allowed six unearned runs in losing two of three to the Mets in a season-opening series, and on Friday night they were done in when Gio Gonzalez’s control failed him in the pivotal seventh inning.

Staked to a 1-0 lead when Michael Taylor led off the game with a homer, Gonzalez cruised through 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run. But he walked two and hit a batter in the seventh, loaded the bases, and was yanked by manager Matt Williams.

All three runners scored, as did one of those allowed by his successor, Xavier Cedeno.

“I was trying to be too perfect,” Gonzalez said. “I was going at a fast pace and they slowed me down. They really battled.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 16-6, 2.41 ERA in 2014) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister makes his first start of the season Saturday against the Phillies, after going 0-0 with a 5.96 ERA in six spring-training starts. He is 2-2 with a 2.60 ERA in four career starts against Philadelphia.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez surrendered three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings while taking the loss Friday against Philadelphia. He carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning but walked two and hit a batter to load the bases, then departed. All three runners later scored. “I was trying to be too perfect,” said Gonzalez, who struck out four and walked four. “I was going at a fast pace and they slowed me down. They really battled.”

--CF Michael Taylor hit the first leadoff homer of his brief major league career Friday night in Philadelphia. Taylor, who hit .205 in 17 games for the Nats last season, is in the lineup while Denard Span recovers from offseason core-muscle surgery. He batted .323 in spring training, and is at .294 through the first four games of the season.

--RHP Blake Treinen pitched a perfect inning in relief Friday in Philadelphia, and has not allowed a run in two appearances to date. Treinen had six separate stints with Washington in 2014, despite never pitching above Double-A entering that season, going 2-3 in 15 games (including seven starts) with a 2.49 ERA. He is now being counted on to help fill the void left by the offseason trade of Tyler Clippard.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a walk Friday against the Phillies, and is off to a 2-for-14 start this season. Zimmerman, playing first after spending his entire career at third base, is a .285 career hitter, and batted .250 in spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was trying to be too perfect. I was going at a fast pace and they slowed me down. They really battled.” -- Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez, who pitched well until the seventh inning on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jayson Werth, on the disabled list since March 27 following shoulder surgery in January, was scheduled to continue a rehab assignment April 10 at Class A Potomac. Depending on his progress, he could return early next week, according to the Washington Post. He aims to be activated on April 13.

--OF Denard Span, recovering from core-muscle surgery, played in simulated games in Washington on April 7 and 8, according to the Washington Post, and has returned to Florida to play in more simulated games. The Post reported that he could return later this month.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Moore

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson