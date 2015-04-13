Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Nationals know baseball is a long season.

That’s why they weren’t fretting Sunday about possibly being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies and going on their worst start through six games since 2009.

The Nationals (2-4) avoided all that by beating Philadelphia 4-3 in 10 innings Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

“Anytime you can scratch out wins like this where you’re in a battle and you find a way to win in the extra innings, it always boosts team morale,” Washington starter Max Scherzer said. “So hopefully we can take this and go into Boston and try to win that series.”

Next up for the Nationals is a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Washington is far from healthy without Denard Span (core-muscle surgery) and third baseman Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament), but the Nationals hope to get outfielder Jayson Werth (right shoulder surgery) back Monday, as manager Matt Williams said the 35-year-old will make the trip to Boston and is likely to be activated from the 15-day disabled list.

“Baseball is a very, very fickle game,” Washington left fielder Clint Robinson said. “Sometimes you go through the lows and it seems like you never come out of them, then you’ve got to ride the highs as long as you can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 0-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann is scheduled to start Monday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Zimmermann won his season debut by throwing six innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 win over the New York Mets. In two career starts against Boston, Zimmermann is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA, 13 strikeouts and three walks. Current Red Sox are collectively hitting .369 lifetime against the right-hander.

--RHP Max Scherzer, Sunday’s starter, struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies. Over his first two starts with the Nationals, he’s allowed just one earned run in 13 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts, but does not have a win to show for it. On Sunday, Scherzer said he’s starting to throw a cutter, a pitch he’s recently learned. “That’s the pitch I’ve been working at, it’s just a version of my slider,” he said. “I think I have a chance to pick it up quicker than most pitches would take. So hopefully I‘m able to continue to make strides with that pitch and bring it into my game as much as I can.”

--OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder) will make the trip to Boston for the Nationals’ three-game series against the Red Sox from April 13-15, manager Matt Williams said postgame Sunday. Whether Werth plays or not is to be determined, Williams said, but the 35-year-old is likely to be activated from the 15-disabled list Monday, where he began the season recovering from right shoulder surgery. Werth was rehabbing at Class A Potomac last week.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Manager Matt Williams said postgame Sunday that Rendon has begun swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing.

--OF Clint Robinson started in left field Sunday against the Phillies and went 3-for-5 with a run scored in his team’s 4-3, 10-inning win. The 30-year-old entered the game 1-for-5 to start the season. “I feel good,” Robinson said. “Just trying to go up there and keep it simple and let the ball fall where it falls.” Robinson, OF Reed Johnson and OF Tyler Moore all received starts in left field during the three-game series in Philadelphia.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Baseball is a very, very fickle game. Sometimes you go through the lows and it seems like you never come out of them, then you’ve got to ride the highs as long as you can.” -- Washington LF Clint Robinson after a 10th-inning win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jayson Werth (shoulder surgery in January) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He continued a rehab assignment April 10 at Class A Potomac. There is a chance he will be activated on April 13.

--OF Denard Span (core-muscle surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.He played in simulated games in Washington on April 7 and 8 before returning to Florida to play in more simulated games.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8 and began swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing April 12.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tyler Moore

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson