Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Matt Williams couldn’t hide his displeasure.

After his Nationals committed one error and misplayed two fly balls in a sloppy, 9-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park, the Washington manager didn’t mince words about the way his team has played defensively through the season’s first week.

“It was about as bad as you can get,” Williams said. “It’s tough to win ballgames if you can’t catch the baseball. We have to do better than that. It’s not shocking to (see a) pitcher who doesn’t have a good day, but if you don’t help him, it makes the day even worse.”

Rock bottom for the Nationals were a pair of outfield miscues that led to the Red Sox’s four-run third inning.

After starter Jordan Zimmermann hit both left fielder Hanley Ramirez and third baseman Pablo Sandoval with pitches, first baseman Mike Napoli hit what should have been a routine fly ball. However, the ball dropped between center fielder Michael Taylor and left fielder Jayson Werth, who was making his season debut after returning from the disabled list.

Three batters later, catcher Sandy Leon hit what should have been the inning-ending out. Instead, the ball dropped between Taylor and right fielder Bryce Harper and fell for an RBI single.

“It was a little bit of everything,” Taylor said. “The wind was probably the worst part because it’s unpredictable. The flags don’t tell you what exactly what it’s doing.”

Said Williams: “It will get better. It has to get better. The ball is up there for four or five seconds and they need to be caught. Ground balls are hit and they need to be caught and thrown across the diamond. It’s got to get better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 0-1, 5.06 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Anthony Rendon threw from 100 feet and swung off a tee without issue Monday. Rendon hasn’t played a game since March 9 when he sprained the MCL in his left knee, and he opened the season on the disabled list.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann’s second start of the season was nothing short of disastrous. Zimmermann (1-1) lasted just 2 1/3 innings in a 9-4 loss to the Red Sox on Monday afternoon. Zimmermann allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits, a walk and two hit batsmen. It was the first time in 147 career appearances that he didn’t record a strikeout. It also was a far cry from the first start of the season for the winningest pitcher in Nationals history (2005-present). Zimmermann allowed one run on five hits over six innings of a win over the Mets on Wednesday.

--LF Jayson Werth went 0-for-3 in his first game after being activated from the 15-day disabled list, where he started the season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He left the game for a defensive replacement after the top of the seventh. Werth’s presence in a potent lineup is a big reason why many prognosticators project Washington to win the National League East. Werth batted .292 with 16 homers, 82 RBIs, 37 doubles and 85 runs for the Nationals last season.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman provided the lone bright spot during an otherwise dismal day for Washington. Zimmerman scored two runs Monday, including his second homer of the season in the fifth inning when he deposited a pitch from Boston RHP Rick Porcello into the center field stands at Fenway Park. Porcello retired 11 of the previous 13 batters. Perhaps the at-bat will turn around a slow start to the season for Zimmerman, who entered the game batting .130 (3-for-23) with two RBIs.

--OF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday to make room for LF Jayson Werth, who came off the disabled list. Den Dekker appeared in four games for Washington off the bench this season and went 0-for-2. He was acquired from the New York Mets on March 30 in exchange for LHP Jerry Blevins.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (0-1) will be looking for better results when he makes the second start of his season Tuesday in Boston. Strasburg allowed six runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-3 loss to the Mets, and he won’t have an easy time against Boston. He will be facing a potent Red Sox lineup that has scored at least six runs in each of its five wins, including eight against Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann and nine overall in a win Monday. In his only other start against Boston, at Fenway Park in 2012, Strasburg gave up two runs in six innings, but it was against a far different team, one that finished the season with one of the worst records in all of baseball.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was bad today. It’s not like me to walk a guy and hit two guys. I really didn’t have a feel for the ball and didn’t know where it was going all day.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who gave up eight runs (seven earned) in 2 1/3 innings during a 9-4 loss at Boston on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jayson Werth (right shoulder surgery in January 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on April 9, and he was activated April 13.

--OF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played in simulated games in Washington on April 7 and 8 before returning to Florida to play in more simulated games. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8, and he began swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing April 12.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Craig Stammen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson