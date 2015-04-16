Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Many experts picked the Washington Nationals to go to the World Series this season.

A 2-7 start would not have been the best way to get there.

However, on Wednesday, facing a series sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox (a team some think might get there with Washington), the Nats escaped with a 10-5 victory.

While it is not great, 3-6 is better than 2-7, right?

“It’s big considering the way it’s gone on the road trip,” manager Matt Williams said after his team ended a 2-4 trip to Philadelphia and Boston. “Now we get to go home.”

The Nationals are playing with injuries, but they also were playing very poorly. Yunel Escobar, playing third base with Anthony Rendon hurt, made the team’s fifth error of the three-game series Wednesday.

Washington wasted a six-run inning Tuesday, but it held on Wednesday.

“Leaving now on a positive note, it should be a positive note right off the bat,” winning pitcher Gio Gonzalez said. “We should have a happy flight. The way we’re swinging it now, you want to have the right guy on the mound and keep it positive.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 0-1, 3.75 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Craig Stammen was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to right forearm stiffness. He is due to be examined Thursday. Stammen, who worked in Tuesday night’s game, has no decisions and a 0.00 ERA in five games this season.

--RHP Taylor Jordan was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace RHP Craig Stammen (forearm) on the roster. Jordan, 26, was with the Nationals for parts of the previous two seasons, going 1-6 with a 4.31 ERA. He pitched six scoreless innings in his lone start for Syracuse this season.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez, who came into Wednesday’s game 2-0 with a 4.84 ERA in four previous outings at Fenway Park, gave up four earned runs in six innings but got his first win of the season. Pitching with an 8-2 lead, he gave up a two-run homer to LF Hanley Ramirez in the fifth and another run in the sixth before leaving. It was the first homer allowed by Gonzalez in 166 batters faced, dating back to last year.

--RHP Rafael Martin replaced LHP Gio Gonzalez and made his major league debut in the seventh inning. After a flyout and a single, he struck out five consecutive batters to complete two scoreless innings. Following the game, Gonzalez called him “The Mexican Assassin.”

--C Wilson Ramos was 4-for-24 with a homer and four RBIs before Wednesday, when he drilled a three-run double and a single in the victory. He now has seven RBIs on six hits. “It was big for our team,” manager Matt Williams said. “We worked hard to get the bases loaded. It’s important come through there.”

--RHP Doug Fister makes his second start of the season when the Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. Fister worked 6 1/3 scoreless innings with no decision against the Phillies in his first start, also hooking up with LHP Cole Hamels last weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What did I think of my outing? Let’s not kid ourselves: The offense was amazing with a lot of runs. I was trying to minimize the damage as much as possible to keep them off the board and give our offense a chance.” -- LHP Gio Gonzalez, who endured a mediocre outing but got the win Wednesday as the Nationals beat the Red Sox 10-5.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Craig Stammen (right forearm stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He is due to be examined April 16.

--OF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 14, and he could be activated before the end of April.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8, and he began swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing April 12.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson