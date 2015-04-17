Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- When reliever Xavier Cedeno was designated for assignment Tuesday, the Washington Nationals dipped into their minor league system for another arm.

Washington called up right-hander Rafael Martin, but this was not a typical young power arm coming up through the system. Martin is 30 and was signed by as a minor league free agent in 2010 after he had pitched in the Mexican League.

A native of Riverside, California, Martin worked in construction for four years before he began playing pro ball. He had a memorable big league debut Wednesday in Boston as he fanned five batters in two scoreless innings against the Red Sox.

“Rafael has done a tremendous job over the last couple years dealing with adversity,” said Mark Scialabba, the director of player development for the Nationals. “We are very proud of what he was able to accomplish last season and more importantly how he was able to carry his success over into the spring and start of 2015 season. He commands his deceptive sinker/cutter combination to both sides of the plate well and the action on his above-average slider has evolved into swing and miss quality. He has a very aggressive demeanor on the mound and attacks the strike zone with all of his pitches.”

Manager Matt Williams was also impressed with his debut at Boston.

“He came in there and filled the strike zone,” Williams said. “We saw that all spring from him. It is important that we have a guy that can do that. It was great. It is nice to get him out there and get his feet wet. Last time out he threw 33 pitches (at Syracuse). He can go multiple innings. It is really valuable.”

Martin went from high Class A Potomac to Triple-A Syracuse last season and impressed the Nationals in spring training. He pitched in one game for Syracuse this year before he was summoned to Boston.

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 0-1, 0.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister made the start on Thursday in the first game of the series against the Phillies. He was lifted with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh after he allowed three batters to reach in a row. Matt Thornton got the last out of the inning to end the threat. Fister allowed two runs (one earned) in six and 2/3 innings with four walks and four strikeouts. He threw 86 pitches, with 50 for strikes.

--RHP Max Scherzer will start on Friday for the Nationals against the Phillies. In his first start at Nationals Park on Opening Day he allowed three unearned runs in a loss to the New York Mets. In his previous start on Sunday in Philadelphia he was not involved in the decision. Scherzer won the Cy Young Award with the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

--LHP Felipe Rivero, 23, was called up from Triple-A Syracuse of the International League before Thursday’s game. Rivero is with a big league team for the first time and gives the Nationals another lefty in the bullpen. “He is powerful. We need another lefty and he is a logical option for us,” said manager Matt Williams, whose team traded lefty reliever Jerry Blevins to the New York Mets in late March.

--RHP Taylor Jordan was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for LHP Felipe Rivero. Jordan had been called up from Syracuse on Wednesday as RHP Craig Stammen went on the disabled list, but Jordan was not used in Boston on Wednesday against the Red Sox.

--SS Ian Desmond had three hits Tuesday and hit a homer on Wednesday in Boston. Desmond had a chat with manager Matt Williams in Boston about his slow start at the plate and in the field. “He sought me out,” said Williams, who said Desmond made a slight adjustment at the plate. Desmond had a single in the seventh Thursday after he was retired his first three trips to the plate and he is now hitting .211.

--CF Michael A. Taylor made a two-base error in the fourth but then hit a tiebreaking homer in the fifth in a 5-2 win over the Phillies. He has two homers this year and is tied for the team lead with eight RBIs. “There is no excuse. I just dropped it. It just can’t happen,” he said of the ball hit by catcher Carlos Ruiz that he played into a two-base error in the fourth inning. But Taylor has not taken those fielding woes to the plate, as he hit a tiebreaking homer in the fifth as the Nationals beat nemesis Cole Hamels. “I know the type of player that I am,” said Taylor, who connected on a pitch from Hamels up near his eyes for his second homer and team-leading eighth RBI of the season.

--CF Denard Span began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Thursday after playing seven innings on Wednesday for Double-A Harrisburg. “He had no issues,” said manager Matt Williams. Span played seven innings on Thursday and had three hits, including a homer and two RBIs.

--3B Anthony Rendon (left knee sprain) continues to do soft toss, hit in the cage and take grounders. “It is real positive,” said manager Matt Williams. He went on the disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Craig Stammen (forearm) had tests done April 16 after going on the disabled list April 15. “He’s got a torn flexor that will require surgery,” said manager Matt Williams. There was no timetable for the surgery or his return, though Williams said it is possible Stammen could miss the rest of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are a good team. We will be fine. We just have to keep it going.” -- Nationals LF Jayson Werth after a win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. An examination April 16 found that he has a torn flexor that will require surgery, according to manager Matt Williams. There was no timetable for the surgery or Stammen’s return, and it is possible he could miss the rest of the season.

--OF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 14, and played with Class A Hagerstown on April 16. He could be activated before the end of April.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9.

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8, and he began swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing April 12.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Felipe Rivero

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson