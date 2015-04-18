Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The makeup of a major league team’s bullpen changes nearly every year, due to contracts, injuries and performance.

While that is a given, the bullpen of the Nationals is hardly recognizable from last season. And some of that is of their own making.

Washington traded All-Star setup man Tyler Clippard to the Oakland A’s in January for infielder Yunel Escobar, who has been playing third base.

The Nationals also sent lefty Ross Detwiler to the Texas Rangers for prospects after last season, then traded lefty Jerry Blevins to the New York Mets for outfielder Matt den Dekker in late March. Earlier this week, den Dekker was sent to Triple-A Syracuse when Jayson Werth came off the disabled list.

Now injuries are taking a toll on the bullpen. Veteran reliever Craig Stammen, a former starter, was placed on the disabled list Wednesday and, on Thursday, manager Matt Williams said he will have to have surgery and could miss the rest of the season due to a torn flexor.

Stammen will have surgery Sunday. This is the first time he has ever been on the disabled list.

“I’ve always been able to throw and throw and throw, and never get sore and always be able to go out that next day. So I think the most frustrating part is it finally caught up to me, even though I didn’t see it coming at all,” Stammen said.

The only current members of the bullpen who were with the team in April 2014 are Aaron Barrett and closer Drew Storen, who did not take over the closer role until last September.

The five relievers that threw the most innings for Washington last year are either no longer on the team or on the disabled list.

But Williams said he has confidence in his current bullpen. “They are all resilient,” said Williams, who added that former starter Blake Treinen is adjusting to a relief role.

The Nationals began this season with the No. 12 farm system, according to Baseball America.

This week, they have dipped into that pool and called up reliever Rafael Martin, 30, and lefty Felipe Rivero to the big-league club. Martin made his big-league debut on Wednesday in Boston and Rivero is in the majors for the first time.

Rivero began this year as the No. 18 prospect in the Washington system, according to Baseball America, while Martin was not in the top 30.

Starter Max Scherzer went eight innings in a 7-2 win Friday so the only reliever the Nationals had to use was Rivero, who made his big-league debut by allowing one run in the ninth.

“I like what he did. He got it done,” Williams said.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 1-1, 0.73 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-1, 8.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer made his third start of the season on Friday against the Phillies. He also started at home on April 6 on Opening Day against the New York Mets. He allowed just one in eight innings and got the win, 7-2, over the Phillies. “Willie and I were on the same page,” Scherzer said of C Wilson Ramos. “We stayed soft on some counts and knew when to throw hard. You have to know when to stay with your strength. I did a good job of attacking them. My changeup was great tonight. We had a great team win.” Said manager Matt Williams: “Not his best fastball tonight. He was able to pitch through early trouble. Fastball when he needed it. He pitched really effectively tonight. He understands how to pitch. He has a game plan going in. That is experience and understanding how to pitch.”

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start the third game of the series on Saturday against the Phillies. He gave up nine hits and seven runs in 2 1/3 innings in his last start in Boston against the Red Sox on Monday. He has won six of his last nine starts against the Phillies with an ERA of 2.54 in that run.

--RHP Tanner Roark won 15 games as a rookie starter last year but is now in the bullpen. “He could find himself in multiple roles,” said manager Matt Williams.

--3B Yunel Escobar reached base in nine of the first 10 games and has been batting leadoff. “He has the ability to know the strike zone,” said manager Matt Williams. But Escobar left Friday’s home game with Philadelphia after he grounded out to shortstop on a close play to end the last of the fourth. “He just strained his groin a little bit. We took him out to make sure. We will see how he wakes up tomorrow and see how it feels. He says he feels okay,” Williams said of Escobar. “We will see how that plays out tomorrow.” Escobar entered the game hitting .282 and his single in the first inning extended his streak of getting on base to 10 games in a row. Escobar was acquired in a trade with the Oakland A’s in January for reliever Tyler Clippard. Escobar has played mostly shortstop in the majors but was slated to play second base for the Nationals. But when 3B Anthony Rendon went on the disabled list April 5 with a left knee sprain, Washington decided to have Escobar play third and use Danny Espinosa and Dan Uggla to hold down second. After Escobar left the game, Espinosa moved from second to third and Uggla entered the game to play second.

--OF Bryce Harper had three walks on Thursday. “Calm is key for him,” said manager Matt Williams, who said sometimes Harper “jumps” at the ball. Harper then hit a three-run homer in the first inning Friday in a 7-2 win. “He can hit it a long way. He doesn’t have to fully swing every time to do so. He just put the head of the bat on it. He is doing fine, he is doing just fine,” Williams said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He can hit it a long way. He doesn’t have to fully swing every time to do so. He just put the head of the bat on it. He is doing fine, he is doing just fine.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, of RF Bryce Harper, who slammed a three-run homer in the first inning of Friday’s win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. An examination April 16 found that he has a torn flexor that will require surgery, according to manager Matt Williams. He could return at some point this year. “We will get him back as quickly as we can,” manager Matt Williams said April 17. Stammen will have surgery April 19.

--OF Denard Span (right core muscle surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on April 14, then moved his rehab to Class A Hagerstown on April 16. He played for Hagerstown on April 17. He is slated to be at Nationals Park on April 18 and will be evaluated after that, according to manager Matt Williams. He could be activated before the end of April.

--RHP Casey Janssen (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program begin in Viera, Fla., on April 9. “We hope to get him back pretty soon, which is good,” manager Matt Williams said April 17. “We have to build him back up.”

--3B Anthony Rendon (sprained left medial collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27. Rendon received second and third opinions that confirmed the MCL injury. He did some running and lateral work April 8, and he began swinging the bat, taking ground balls and throwing April 12. He did hitting drills, threw and took groundballs on April 17 in Florida, according to manager Matt Williams.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He saw limited action in spring training, but he might be ready to return in April. He has been seeing a physical therapist every day and has been with the team in Washington, according to manager Matt Williams. “He is not ready to a full workout yet but his shoulder feels good,” Williams said.

--RHP Erik Davis (right elbow surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was in the middle of a throwing program at the start of spring training, and he could return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Felipe Rivero

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Dan Uggla

3B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

INF Yunel Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Reed Johnson

OF/INF Clint Robinson